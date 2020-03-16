US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, ConocoPhillips, Mallinckrodt, Microsoft

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Wall Street looked set to crater on Monday after the Federal Reserve's aggressive move to cut interest rates to nearly zero heightened fears of the economy tipping into a coronavirus-driven recession. .N

At 8:14 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 4.53% at 21,947. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 4.77% at 2,567.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 4.54% at 7,556.

The top NYSE percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc <DO.N>, down 49.5% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 42.3% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, down 41.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 73.1% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, up 63.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Summer Infant Inc <SUMR.O>, down 81.8% ** Gulfport Energy Corp <GPOR.O>, down 73.7% ** Oasis Petroleum Inc <OAS.O>, down 57.5% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 13.8% premarket BUZZ-RBC cuts PT, forecast amid coronavirus fears ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 12% premarket BUZZ-Better-positioned than peers to handle weak oil prices - RBC ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 34.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after losing rebate lawsuit for Acthar Gel ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-T-Mobile to get additional spectrum during virus outbreak ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 63.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on collaboration to market coronavirus vaccine ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Gates' exit from board exactly 34 years after market debut ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: down 12% premarket ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 15.5% premarket ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 31.3% premarket BUZZ-Refining & Marketing: Looming demand risk weighs on margin outlook - MS ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Benchmark downgrades amid coronavirus fears

