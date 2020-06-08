BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Carnival Corp, Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were set to rise on Monday, building on last week's sharp gains after a surprise rebound in jobs strengthened views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.02% at 27,348. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.71% at 3,209.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 9,810. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, up 160.7% ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, up 79.8% ** Highpoint Resources <HPR.N>, up 80.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** HB Fuller Co <FUL.N>, down 30.2% ** Emergent Biosolutions <EBS.N>, down 12% ** X Financial <XYF.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Enochian Biosciences Inc <ENOB.O>, up 289.6% ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd <SINO.O>, up 136.0% ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 101.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc <OPNT.O>, down 33.3% ** Fox Marble Holdings <FOX.O>, down 17% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 16.5% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ- Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-India's Yatra sees worst day in a month on Ebix merger termination ** Chevron corp CVX.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-JPM hikes PT on attractive cash margins, global asset base ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains as China sales of Model 3 more than triple in May ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on planned equity raises ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler see promise in contraceptive drug ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' on storage demand growth ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Copper to gain as trends signal demand surge - Jefferies ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 7.0% premarket ** Carnival corp CCL.N: up 18.2% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines, cruise stocks jump on faster economic recovery hopes ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc sees improving sales as U.S. states reopen; upgrades ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after debt swap with creditors ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore raises to 'outperform' on automotive demand recovery ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals OPNT.O: down 33.3% premarket ** Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N: down 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Down after Teva wins patent dispute

