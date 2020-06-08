Commodities
NE

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Carnival Corp, Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were set to rise on Monday, building on last week's sharp gains after a surprise rebound in jobs strengthened views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.02% at 27,348. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.71% at 3,209.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 9,810. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, up 160.7% ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, up 79.8% ** Highpoint Resources <HPR.N>, up 80.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** HB Fuller Co <FUL.N>, down 30.2% ** Emergent Biosolutions <EBS.N>, down 12% ** X Financial <XYF.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Enochian Biosciences Inc <ENOB.O>, up 289.6% ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd <SINO.O>, up 136.0% ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 101.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc <OPNT.O>, down 33.3% ** Fox Marble Holdings <FOX.O>, down 17% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 16.5% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ- Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-India's Yatra sees worst day in a month on Ebix merger termination ** Chevron corp CVX.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-JPM hikes PT on attractive cash margins, global asset base ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains as China sales of Model 3 more than triple in May ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on planned equity raises ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler see promise in contraceptive drug ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' on storage demand growth ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Copper to gain as trends signal demand surge - Jefferies ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 7.0% premarket ** Carnival corp CCL.N: up 18.2% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines, cruise stocks jump on faster economic recovery hopes ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc sees improving sales as U.S. states reopen; upgrades ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after debt swap with creditors ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore raises to 'outperform' on automotive demand recovery ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals OPNT.O: down 33.3% premarket ** Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N: down 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Down after Teva wins patent dispute

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NE CHK HPR FUL EBS XYF ENOB SINO SPCB OPNT FOX ASNA GILD CSCO YTRA CVX TSLA PCG EVFM STX FCX AAL CCL WYNN DNKN SNDL NXPI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular