BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, BofA, Aphria, UnitedHealth

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Wednesday as another batch of dismal first-quarter earnings reports and a slide in oil prices lent credence to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s. .N

At 7:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.43% at 23,538. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.66% at 2,795.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.94% at 8,610.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aphria Inc APHA.N, up 20.1% ** NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX.N, up 10.1% ** BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust BGR.N, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N, down 25.7% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 18.4% ** Covanta Holding Corp CVA.N, down 17.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O, up 112.0% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O, up 51.4% ** Mitcham Industries Inc MIND.O, up 43.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** China Recycling Energy Corp CREG.O, down 27.9% ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc OBLN.O, down 27.6% ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc TBLT.O, down 20.5% ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat

** Aphria APHA.N: up 20.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains as co swings to quarterly profit ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as China car registrations surge in March ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-BofA slips as profit nearly halves, loan loss provisions soar ** ToughBuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on reverse stock split ** J.C. Penny JCP.N: down 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on report of co considering bankruptcy ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after revenue beats amid coronavirus-led disruption ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N : down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Wells Fargo's losses manageable at this stage

