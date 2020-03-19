BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Boeing, Guess, Accenture, Ford
Wall Street pushed into positive territory on Thursday as policymakers pulled out all the stops to try and stave off a deep and lasting coronavirus-driven recession and its damaging fallout on corporate America. .N
At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.24% at 19,946.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 2,406.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.10% at 7,136.485. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 28% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, up 24.2% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, up 23.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Paychex Inc <PAYX.O>, down 13.3% ** Ball Corp <BLL.N>, down 10.7% ** Eversource Energy <ES.N>, down 10.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, up 165.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTM.O>, up 168.8% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHOB.O>, up 122.9% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTO.O>, up 101.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ETTX.O>, down 39% ** Gladstone Capital Corp <GLADD.O>, down 36.1% ** BioNTech Se <BNTX.O>, down 32.6% ** ACM Research Inc ACMR.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gilead's remdesivir could be approved for COVID-19 very soon ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 6.2% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall as travel outlook worsens ** Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Tumbles after pulling forecast on worse-than-expected virus impact ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Tesla up after six straight sessions in red ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Boeing gets new Street low PT from Cowen as liquidity concerns mount ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 165.2% BUZZ-Soars as Europe strength powers quarterly profit beat ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 12.5% ** Endo International ENDP.O: up 13.6% BUZZ-Coronavirus sows doubts around timeline for opioid litigation talks - SVB Leerink ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 12.0% BUZZ-Jumps after positive data from blood cancer study ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Jumps after India allows manufacturing COVID-19 test kits ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-AbbVie's negative trial results suggest limited use in coronavirus - analyst ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.0% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 12.9% ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: up 14.2% BUZZ-Oil and gas producers jump as crude rises after three-day slump ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 earnings
** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-U.S. big banks slip amid recession fears ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Darden slips on withdrawing 2020 forecast, suspending dividend on virus spread ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 23.7% BUZZ-Rises on contract for sepsis-detecting diagnostics systems ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 10.9% BUZZ-Rises after expanding distribution rights for COVID-19 test ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 11.3% BUZZ-HCA best-positioned hospital operator during coronavirus outbreak - CS ** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc ORMP.O: up 10.4% BUZZ-Rises on positive feedback from FDA on insulin pill ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 5.8% BUZZ-Falls after co says to borrow $15.4 bln as coronavirus roils industry ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 12.7% BUZZ-Tailored Brands plunges to all-time low as coronavirus stings ** Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rises after topical treatment shows promise in study ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 3.8% BUZZ-Biogen falls as coronavirus delays Spinraza for some patients ** Celsion Corp CLSN.O: up 10.4% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from ovarian cancer study ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 34.3% BUZZ-Set for best day ever on CEO's reassurance during coronavirus crisis ** G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII.O: up 45.7% BUZZ-G-III surges on profit beat, but a long way from recouping this week's losses ** Celanese Corp CE.N : up 15.4% BUZZ-Celanese files anti-dumping petition against Seoul's KPIC, shares up
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 2.20%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 2.48%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 2.38%
Energy
.SPNY
up 4.01%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.10%
Health
.SPXHC
down 2.01%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.46%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.46%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.67%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.56%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 4.44%
(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)
