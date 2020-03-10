BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, big banks, cruise companies, Amazon, Marathon Oil

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set for strong opening gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones on track to recover almost half its losses from a day earlier on hopes of coordinated policy easing to avert a global recession. .N

At 9:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.48% at 24,709. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.54% at 2,845, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 3.61% at 8,238.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Enable Midstream Partners LP <ENBL.N>, up 84.4% ** Ovintiv Inc <OVV.N>, up 72.5% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, up 62.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** AMTD International Inc <HKIB.N>, down 17.6% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 9% ** A.H. Belo Corp <AHC.N>, down 6.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aytu BioScience Inc <AYTU.O>, up 302.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Commercial Vehicle Group Inc <CVGI.O>, down 38.1% ** Stitch Fix Inc <SFIX.O>, down 29.3% ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, down 29.2%

** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 29.3% premarket BUZZ-Dim outlook set to erase more than a third of its value ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT, sees potential in "offsite ads" service ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Makes millionth car, set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 27.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln funding for coronavirus vaccine development ** Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O: up 46.6% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day since 2008 after U.S. clears Infineon takeover ** TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O: down 27.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls after discontinuing development of eye drug ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 5.0% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 5.3% premarket ** Citigroup C.N: up 5.9% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 6.0% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Big banks rise after stimulus hopes lift investor sentiment ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-JPM says Baker Hughes can 'hunker down' in weak oil prices, upgrades ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Gilead coronavirus drug may work best in patients with early-stage disease - Jefferies ** Carnival Corp CCL: up 10.2% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 6.7% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Cruise companies ride the rebound wave ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-JPM doubts debt reduction plans, downgrades ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Cowen hikes PT on future non-U.S. Prime subscription growth ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 33.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on 30% cut in 2020 capex as oil prices tumble ** Aytu Bioscience Inc AYTU.O: up 302.3% premarket BUZZ-Aytu soars on deal to distribute coronavirus test in United States

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

