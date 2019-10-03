BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond, GoPro

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a higher open on Thursday, after losing 3% in the past two sessions on fears that the domestic economy was heading toward a recession. .N

At 7:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.20% at 26,036. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 2,887, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.31% at 7,569.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 6.6% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 5.7% ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc <CLF.N>, up 4.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 5.1% ** PPDAI Group Inc <PPDF.N>, down 4.5% ** City Office REIT Inc <CIO.N>, down 3.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 48.9% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 32.1% ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, up 20.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, down 39.7% ** GoPro Inc <GPRO.O>, down 17.2% ** Pennant Group Inc <PNTG.O>, down 15% ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves label supplement for breast cancer drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 deliveries miss BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's Q3 record deliveries miss estimates, focus now on earnings UPDATE 3-Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6% ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after slashing forecast for second half 2019 profit ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as same-store sales, FY profit outlook disappoint ** City Office REIT Inc CIO.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Down on 6 mln share offering

