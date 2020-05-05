BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, banks, Pfizer, Regeneron
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as a recovery in oil prices lifted battered energy stocks and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies. .N
At 11:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.60% at 24,129.11. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.70% at 2,891.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.81% at 8,868.795. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O, up 15.8% ** Mosaic Company MOS.N, up 10.4% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N, up 8.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 19.5% ** Westrock Company WRK.N, down 13.2% ** Unum Group UNM.N, down 8.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, up 31.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 19.% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Gan Ltd. GAN.O, up 321.8% ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O, up 129.3% ** Clensprk Inc CLSK.O, up 96.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O, down 20.2% ** Itron Inc ITRI.O, down 19.4% ** Capitala Finance CPTA.O, down 17.7% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.1% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Big banks: Rise as U.S. treasury yields edge higher ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.9% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech: Up after starting trials for COVID-19 vaccine ** Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA.O: up 129.3% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 4.7% BUZZ-Rises after Alexion to buy co in $1.41 bln deal ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Credit Suisse downgrades to 'neutral' ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 loss widens on impairment charge ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N: down 11.2% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** U.S. Concrete Inc USCR.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Rises after reporting better-than-expected results ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue and profit beat ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: down 11.9% BUZZ-Falls on planned $40 mln equity raise after shares triple ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 5.0% ** Healthcare Inc ONEM.O: up 2.9% BUZZ- Virtual care here to stay post COVID-19 - Piper Sandler ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Jumps on getting CE marking for COVID-19 test ** Owens & Minor OMI.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Baird downgrades Owens & Minor on higher risk in times of COVID-19 ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Climbs on doubling cost-savings target, curbing expenses ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 31.4% BUZZ-Eyes record high, reaps benefits of digital learning shift ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit, revenue beat ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 9.2% BUZZ-Falls as Q1 profit likely to miss estimates ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 27.1% BUZZ-Surges after late-stage trial meets main goal ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: up 32.9% BUZZ-Up on positive data for anemia treatment in dialysis patients ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rebounds as Musk eyes big payday ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Applied DNA surge continues on potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Insmed Inc INSM.O: down 4.4% BUZZ-Insmed slips on $225 mln share offering ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 13.5% BUZZ-Surges on Osang HealthCare deal to distribute COVID-19 test kits ** Westrock Co WRK.N: down 13.2% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 rev misses estimates on lower selling price ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 23.5% BUZZ-Gains as FDA accelerates review of COVID-19 treatment plan ** Aptiv Plc APTV.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected results ** Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared quarterly results ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 19.5% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise sinks on going concern warning, $1.6 bln capital raise plans ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Alaska Air jumps on lower cash burn forecast for June ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 20.7% BUZZ-Hits record high as 20% sales jump helps beat estimates ** AmerisourceBergen ABC.N: up 2.6% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Reported deal between AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens could help both cos - brokerage ** AerCap Holdings N.V. AER.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Climbs after results show strong liquidity to battle downturn ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Climbs on Q1 sales beat, sees strong fertilizer demand ** Coresite Realty Corp COR.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Data center REIT CoreSite dips as top holder Carlyle cuts stake
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 1.58%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.18%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.69%
Energy
.SPNY
up 2.67%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.71%
Health
.SPXHC
up 2.25%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.30%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.97%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.32%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.77%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.61%
(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)
((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
