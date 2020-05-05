US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, banks, Pfizer, Regeneron

U.S. stock indexes were set to rise at the open on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies. .N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.23% at 23,860. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.25% at 2,860.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.28% at 8,908.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** TETRA Technologies Inc TTI.N, up 57.4% ** Wayfair Inc W.N, up 21.2% ** Natural Gas Services Group Inc NGS.N, up 19.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N, down 13.6% ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N, down 11.1% ** Unum Group UNM.N, down 10.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O, up 0.0% ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN.O, up 61.0% ** Sg Blocks Inc SGBX.O, up 47.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Amerco UHAL.O, down 33.6% ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O, down 16.2% ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O, down 15.5% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.7% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.9% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.4% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.4% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Big banks: Rise as U.S. treasury yields edge higher ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.8% premarket ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech: Up after starting trials for COVID-19 vaccine ** Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA.O: up 130.7% premarket ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Alexion to buy co in $1.41 bln deal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rebounds as Musk eyes big payday ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O: down 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 loss widens on impairment charge ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N: down 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** U.S. Concrete Inc USCR.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after reporting better-than-expected results ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue and profit beat ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: down 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on planned $40 mln equity raise after shares triple ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on getting CE marking for COVID-19 test ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on doubling cost-savings target, curbing expenses ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high, reaps benefits of digital learning shift ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q1 profit, revenue beat ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q1 profit likely to miss estimates ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges after late-stage trial meets main goal ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on smaller-than-expected loss, 2020 capex cut ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive data for anemia treatment in dialysis patients

