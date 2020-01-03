BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Banks, Oil Stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to slide on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East..N

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.84% at 28,600. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.92% at 3,229, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.07% at 8,796.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N, up 14.0% ** Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU.N, up 12.0% ** Chaparral Energy Inc CHAP.N, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** KAR Auction Services Inc KAR.N, down 8.7% ** Parker Drilling Co PKD.N, down 6.7% ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O, up 53.8% ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc ZN.O, up 35.9% ** Inpixon INPX.O, up 32.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Novan Inc NOVN.O, down 72.7% ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp TKKSR.O, down 16.7% ** Village Super Market Inc VLGEA.O, down 15.1% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Interest in current-year iPhone lineup is gathering pace - RBC

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat fourth-quarter deliveries ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on late-stage trial failure ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Piper Jaffray upgrades on co's cellulite treatment ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.6% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.6% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.1% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks drop as bond yield spread narrows on Middle East tensions ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.5% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Airlines tumble on surging oil prices after U.S. air strike in Baghdad ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 2.1% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 3.3% premarket ** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HMY.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners gain as U.S. air strike in Baghdad fans tensions ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Incyte's trial failure hurts prospects of transplant rejection drug - brokerages ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.4% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 14.0% premarket ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 2.4% premarket ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 2.6% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 2.9% premarket ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 3.4% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN.O: up 0.9% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks rise on U.S. strike in Baghdad ** Novan Inc NOVN.O: down 72.7% premarket BUZZ-Novan plunges as trial for skin infection gel fails to meet goals ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after liver cancer drug shows weight loss benefits ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Chembio expects FDA decision on HIV-syphilis test in Q1; shares rise ** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: up 1.6% premarket ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers advance on U.S. air strike in Baghdad

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

