BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, AT&T Inc, Helix Energy Solutions

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday as high levels of weekly jobless claims suggested a slowing recovery in the labor market, while talks in Washington over a stimulus deal dragged on. .N

At 9:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 28,089. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 3,425.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.18% at 11,670. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** MaxLinear Inc <MXL.N>, up 14.2% ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc <HLX.N>, up 12.6% ** HighPoint Resources Corp <HPR.N>, up 9.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 16.2% ** PermRock Royalty Trust <PRT.N>, down 15.9% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 14.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Longevity Acquisition Corp <LOACR.O>, up 145.5% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 138.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIOW.O>, down 90.8% ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 26.3% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, down 22.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Electrifying performance keeps Tesla's 500k goal alive ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Xilinx: Rises on revenue forecast ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Pinterest: Up as Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT

** Netgear Inc NTGR.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Netgear Inc: Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results, PT hike ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Peloton: Drops after GS downgrade, but long-term prospects remain ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-AT&T: Rises as phone subscribers cushion pandemic blow ** Brightcove Inc BCOV.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Brightcove Inc: Up on Q3 revenue beat

** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 25.7% premarket BUZZ-Align Tech soars on stellar Q3; brokerages cheer signs of sustained demand

** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 22.3% premarket BUZZ-Aptinyx slides after pricing equity offering

** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-CSX Corp: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: Rises as cash burn outlook soothes nerves

** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Dow Inc: Rises as Q3 revenue, profit beat on demand recovery ** Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Gains on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics gains on upbeat Q3, 2020 profit view raise ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Rises as Q3 results beat expectations ** TRI Pointe Group TPH.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-TRI Pointe Group: Up as higher home sales drive profit beat ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Kimberly-Clark tumbles as Q3 profit, FY outlook fall below estimates ** Optinose Inc OPTN.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Optinose: Up on strong prelim Q3 revenue for nasal spray Xhance

