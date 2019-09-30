BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Apple, UnitedHealth, Cigna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Advances in some of the biggest technology companies bolstered U.S. stock index futures on Monday, as investors looked past last week's reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. .N

At 7:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 26,860. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.27% at 2,971.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.39% at 7,731. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 14.4% ** Foresight Energy LP <FELP.N>, up 10.5% ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** StoneMor Partners L.P. <STON.N>, down 6.8% ** Ecopetrol S.A. <EC.N>, down 5.7% ** Teekay Corp <TK.N>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc <DOVA.O>, up 38.0% ** China Automotive Systems Inc <CAAS.O>, up 19.4% ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 14.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 19.7% ** DropCar Inc <DCAR.O>, down 10% ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc <OVID.O>, down 9.4%

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM raises iPhone volume forecasts for Apple ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.8% premarket ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-A Democrat in the White House could hurt UnitedHealth, Humana ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc DOVA.O: up 38.0% premarket BUZZ-Eyes over 1-year high on deal to be bought by Sobi

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.