BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Apple, Tyson Foods, Under Armour

Wall Street dipped on Friday as the novel coronavirus abruptly ended the longest spell of U.S. employment growth on record, but declines were limited by a surprise expansion in the U.S. services sector. .N

At 11:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.54% at 21,084.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.31% at 2,493.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.20% at 7,397.619. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 12.8% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc (formerly Arconic Corp) <ARNC.N>, up 10.2% ** Otis Worldwide Corp <OTIS.N>, up 8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Live Nation Entertainment <LYV.N>, down 9.1% ** Martin Marietta Materials <MLM.N>, down 7.4% ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 7.1% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, up 71.9% ** Enel Americas SA,<ENIA.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ladder Capital Corp <LADR.N>, down 28.2% ** New Residential Investment Corp <NRZ.N>, down 27.2% ** Two Harbors Investment Corp <TWO.N>, down 25.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, up 18.7% ** Super League Gaming Inc <SLGG.O>, up 14% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, up 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Pensare Acquisition Corp <WRLSU.O>, down 38.2% ** Mr. Cooper Group Inc <COOP.O>, down 29.4% ** Mannatech Inc <MTEX.O>, down 25.9% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Surges as carmaker sees strong Model Y production, deliveries BUZZ-Street View: Tesla Q2 could be much more challenging ** Aehr AEHR.O: down 20.1% BUZZ-Drops as forecast withdrawn due to coronavirus uncertainty ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Rises on higher bitcoin production ** MIC MIC.N: down 25.3% BUZZ-Drops on dividend suspension, forecast withdrawal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades on user growth surge amid virus outbreak ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-JPM expects a solid Q1 results, hikes PT ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Jumps on J&J partnership to develop new cancer therapies ** electroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 58.1% BUZZ-More than doubles on plans to use nerve stimulator device for COVID ** Axalta Coating Systems AXTA.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-JPM lowers full-yr earnings estimates, cuts PT ** Aytu BioScience AYTU.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises on shipping COVID-19 test to U.S. customers ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-CS cuts PT on hit from restaurant closures due to COVID-19 ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA clearance for COVID-19 drug trial ** Capricor Therapeutics <CAPR.O >: up 11.0%

BUZZ- Up on plan to provide cell therapy to COVID-19 patients ** Under Armour UAA.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Falls after projecting more restructuring costs, withdrawing forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.75%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.45%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.95%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.73%

