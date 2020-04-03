US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Apple, Tyson Foods, Under Armour

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Wall Street dipped on Friday as the novel coronavirus abruptly ended the longest spell of U.S. employment growth on record, but declines were limited by a surprise expansion in the U.S. services sector. .N

At 11:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.54% at 21,084.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.31% at 2,493.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.20% at 7,397.619. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 12.8% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc (formerly Arconic Corp) <ARNC.N>, up 10.2% ** Otis Worldwide Corp <OTIS.N>, up 8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Live Nation Entertainment <LYV.N>, down 9.1% ** Martin Marietta Materials <MLM.N>, down 7.4% ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 7.1% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, up 71.9% ** Enel Americas SA,<ENIA.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ladder Capital Corp <LADR.N>, down 28.2% ** New Residential Investment Corp <NRZ.N>, down 27.2% ** Two Harbors Investment Corp <TWO.N>, down 25.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, up 18.7% ** Super League Gaming Inc <SLGG.O>, up 14% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, up 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Pensare Acquisition Corp <WRLSU.O>, down 38.2% ** Mr. Cooper Group Inc <COOP.O>, down 29.4% ** Mannatech Inc <MTEX.O>, down 25.9% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Surges as carmaker sees strong Model Y production, deliveries BUZZ-Street View: Tesla Q2 could be much more challenging ** Aehr AEHR.O: down 20.1% BUZZ-Drops as forecast withdrawn due to coronavirus uncertainty ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Rises on higher bitcoin production ** MIC MIC.N: down 25.3% BUZZ-Drops on dividend suspension, forecast withdrawal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades on user growth surge amid virus outbreak ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-JPM expects a solid Q1 results, hikes PT ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Jumps on J&J partnership to develop new cancer therapies ** electroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 58.1% BUZZ-More than doubles on plans to use nerve stimulator device for COVID ** Axalta Coating Systems AXTA.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-JPM lowers full-yr earnings estimates, cuts PT ** Aytu BioScience AYTU.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises on shipping COVID-19 test to U.S. customers ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-CS cuts PT on hit from restaurant closures due to COVID-19 ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA clearance for COVID-19 drug trial ** Capricor Therapeutics <CAPR.O >: up 11.0%

BUZZ- Up on plan to provide cell therapy to COVID-19 patients ** Under Armour UAA.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Falls after projecting more restructuring costs, withdrawing forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.75%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.45%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.95%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.73%

Most Popular