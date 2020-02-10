BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Apple, Biohaven, Taubman, L Brands, WWE

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open largely unchanged on Monday after last week's strong gains as investors kept an eye on the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak and company updates, with people starting to return to work in China. .N.N/P

At 8:49 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 28,996. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.08% at 3,322.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 9,404.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N, up 52.5% ** Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust CHKR.N, up 22.5% ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N, up 21.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N, down 15% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 8.9% ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, down 7.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O, up 82.4% ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O, up 22.6% ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O, up 21.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O, down 32.6% ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O, down 15.4% ** Akers Biosciences Inc AKER.O, down 13.6%

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.0% premarket ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 1.4% premarket ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips on report global smartphone output to fall 12% due to coronavirus ** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Cowen starts with "outperform" on Ardelyx Inc, sees kidney drug approval by 2021 ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Eli Lilly and Roche drop after Alzheimer's therapies flunk clinical trial ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips as January deliveries fall due to extended holiday in China ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on report co nearing sale of Victoria's Secret ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rallies as production restarts at Shanghai factory ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-WWE in 'penalty box': Wells Fargo double downgrades to 'underweight' ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 21.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from eye disease gene therapy ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N: down 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Plummets as anxiety disorder drug fails trial ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N: up 52.5% premarket BUZZ-Mall REIT Taubman surges on Simon Property tie-up

