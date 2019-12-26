BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Amazon, Tapestry, Qiagen

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit fresh record highs on Thursday on optimism over an imminent U.S.-China trade deal that has put the benchmark index on track for its best year since 2013. .N

At 10:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 28,554.04. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,231.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.37% at 8,985.862. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O>, up 1.9% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, up 1.5% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 1.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, down 1% ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 0.9% ** Leggett & Platt Inc <LEG.N>, down 0.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 126.2 % ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 13 % ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 10.9 % The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qiagen N V <QGEN.N>, down 24.8 % ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 7.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, up 79.8 % ** Newlink Genetics <NLNK.O>, up 45.5 % ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, up 33.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 54 % ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc <PHAS.O>, down 11.6 % ** Monopar Therapeutics Inc <MNPR.O>, down 11.7 % ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc SBPH.O: down 49.1% BUZZ-Spring Bank Pharma: Down after co stops trial of drug for hepatitis B virus ** Microbot Medical MBOT.O: down 11.9% BUZZ-Microbot Medical: Plunges on discounted stock offer to raise funds for robot development ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 54.0% BUZZ-Spectrum Pharma plunges after cancer drug fails mid-stage trial ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Acasti Pharma: Data delay provides opportunity for investors- Oppenheimer ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.9% BUZZ-Tesla: Wedbush raises PT by $100, says co to "comfortably" meet FY delivery forecast ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 24.8% BUZZ-Qiagen: Plunges after co decides against sale ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 18.9% BUZZ-Hexo Corp: Falls on deal to sell shares at discount to institutional investors ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N: up 126.2% BUZZ-China Rapid Finance jumps on $8 mln investment ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Digital Ally: Rises on partnership with Pivot to develop breathalyzer ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Amazon hits 1-month high as online sales drive U.S. holiday shopping

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.32%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.25%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.08%

