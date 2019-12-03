BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Alphabet, CBL & Associates, Plug Power

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, sparking fears of a delay in resolving the tariff dispute..N

At 06:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.32% at 27,699. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.28% at 3,105.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.36% at 8,286. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 7.8% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, up 5.9% ** AK Steel Holding Corp <AKS.N>, up 5.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 34.8% ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc <CLF.N>, down 8.4% ** Huya Inc <HUYA.K>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc <ONTX.O>, up 25.9% ** ElectroCore Inc.<ECOR.O>, up 19.3% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 19.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, down 44.6% ** Plug Power Inc <PLUG.O>, down 12.4% ** NF Energy Saving Corp <BIMI.O>, down 8.6% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 34.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on suspension of stock dividends ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says Cybertruck is 'awesome', raises PT ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on common stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOG.O: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Piper Jaffray says tailwinds outweigh regulatory concerns

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

