BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Tesla, Align Technology Inc, Aptinyx

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery. .N

At 10:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 28,228.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.24% at 3,443.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.38% at 11,528.282. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 33.5 % ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, up 8.1 % ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp <CINF.O>, down 8.5 % ** Tractor Supply Co <TSCO.O>, down 7.3 % ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 6.2 % The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 62.9 % ** Maxlinear Inc <MXL.N>, up 13 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, down 20 % ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 15.3 % ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 12.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 204.3 % ** Sequential Brand <SQBG.O>, up 148.5 % ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, up 53.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 28.8 % ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd <PHCF.O>, down 27.5 % ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, down 21.5 % ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Electrifying performance keeps Tesla's 500k goal alive ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Xilinx: Rises on revenue forecast ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's recovery path filled with hurdles ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: iPhone marketing, spectrum bidding key for Verizon in near term

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Thermo Fisher's strong Q3 indicates bright long-term outlook ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-AT&T: Rises as phone subscribers cushion pandemic blow

** Brightcove Inc BCOV.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Brightcove Inc: Up on Q3 revenue beat ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 33.4%

BUZZ-Align Tech soars on stellar Q3; brokerages cheer signs of sustained demand ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 21.5%

BUZZ-Aptinyx slides after pricing equity offering

** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-CSX Corp: Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: Rises as cash burn outlook soothes nerves ** Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Gains on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics gains on upbeat Q3, 2020 profit view raise ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-American Airlines: Falls on Q3 loss, $1 bln planned equity offering ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Rises as Q3 results beat expectations ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Danaher Corp: Up on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Kimberly-Clark tumbles as Q3 profit, FY outlook fall below estimates ** Optinose Inc OPTN.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Optinose: Up on strong prelim Q3 revenue for nasal spray Xhance ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Union Pacific: Drops after Q3 results miss on weak coal, metal shipments ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 23.9%

BUZZ-Ideanomics Inc: Up on acquiring stake in Solectrac ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Martin Midstream Partners: Down as Q3 revenue decline, CEO change ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Valero Energy: Posts smaller-than-expected loss on demand recovery ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Align Tech's stellar results brighten expectations for SmileDirectClub

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.40%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.97%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.09%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

