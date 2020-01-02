BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Alibaba, United Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's major indexes began the new year at record levels on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its slowing economy added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook. .N

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.41% at 28,654.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,238.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.51% at 9,018.339. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, up 4% ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O, up 3% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 2.4% ** Kimco Realty Corp KIM.N, down 2% ** Coty Inc COTY.N, down 2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ellomay Capital Ltd ELLO.N, up 62% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd AMBO.N, up 30.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N, down 15.3% ** 500.Com Ltd WBAI.N, down 10% ** Ducommun Inc DCO.N, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 61.4% ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O, up 32.1% ** Wilhelmina International Inc WHLM.O, up 23.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Durect Corp DRRX.O, down 30.7% ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O, down 28.1% ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO.O, down 16.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Canaccord pumps Tesla's PT to $515, nearly double stock's median PT ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Innate Pharma: Surges as EMA accepts marketing application for cancer drug ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up after co's unit applies for digital banking license ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: up 28.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley ups stake

** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Evercore ISI downgrades to 'in line' ** HanesBrands Inc HBI.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-HanesBrands Inc: Slips as Wells Fargo cuts to 'underweight' -report ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 32.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after CEO raises stake ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Fastly Inc: Rises after Piper Jaffray upgrades to 'overweight' ** Intercept Pharma ICPT.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Down after Citi moves to sidelines ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-United Airlines ascends as Evercore upgrades to "outperform" on valuation ** Pulmatrix Inc PULM.O: up 70.9%

BUZZ-Pulmatrix more than doubles on licensing deal with JNJ's Lung Cancer Initiative

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 4.0% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Applied Materials, AMD gain as Nomura raises PTs ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: down 28.1%

BUZZ-Slumps on $10 mln direct stock offering ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 30.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on abandoning psoriasis trial The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.36%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.50%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.72%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.41%

