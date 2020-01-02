BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Alibaba

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on the first trading day of the new decade on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its slowing economy added to the optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook..N

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.55% at 28,665. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.53% at 3,248, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.69% at 8,812.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** GNC Holdings Inc GNC.N, up 10.7% ** Rubicon Project Inc RUBI.N, up 6.0% ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, up 5.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Arlo Technologies Inc ARLO.N, down 15.7% ** Trinity Industries Inc TRN.N, down 9.7% ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O, up 48.8% ** Inpixon INPX.O, up 47.6% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 40.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 12% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, down 9.5% ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O, down 6.1% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord pumps Tesla's PT to $515, nearly double stock's median PT ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Aphria Inc: Jefferies' top pick in cannabis space ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as EMA accepts marketing application for cancer drug ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after co's unit applies for digital banking license ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: up 22.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley ups stake ** HanesBrands Inc HBI.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-HanesBrands Inc: Slips as Wells Fargo cuts to 'underweight' -report ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 48.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after CEO raises stake

