BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Akorn, Redfin, NetApp, Cisco

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday after scaling record levels in the previous session, as a spike in new coronavirus deaths and cases in China sent investors scurrying for safe havens. .N

At 8:57 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 29,368. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,363.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.66% at 9,562.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** FTS Internationl Inc <FTSI.N>, up 18.6% ** MRC Global Inc <MRC.N>, up 17.8% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, up 14.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp <TMHC.N>, down 17.8% ** NU Skin Enterprises Inc <NUS>, down 16.2% ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE>, down 14% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Counterpath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 49.8% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, up 39.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** XBiotech Inc <XBIT.O>, down 25.4% ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc <NRBO.O>, down 20.7% ** Akorn Inc <AKRX.O>, down 19.3% ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O: down 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on planned equity raise ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: down 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 4-year low as weak China outlook spurs PT cuts ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops after co says to restate certain results ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Cisco's catalysts appear limited in the near term ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-To open at 4-month low as Q3 results, Q4 forecast disappoint ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-End of U.S. machinery recession increasingly visible - Goldman Sachs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Extends slide after stock offering, recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 19.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on plans of bankruptcy filing ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as profit beats on resurgence in general insurance unit ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on "Fast Track" status for ricin vaccine ** Redfin Corp RDFN.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 beat spurs flurry of PT hikes ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong outlook, Wall Street PT hikes ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Tempur Sealy: Eyes record high on Q4 beat

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

