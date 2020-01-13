BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Beyond Meat, Stage Stores

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose to near all-time high on Monday on optimism about the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal as well as the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season. .N

At 11:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 28,875.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.42% at 3,279.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.58% at 9,231.83. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 4.9% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 13.1% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.O>, down 4.9% ** Anthem Inc <ANTM.N>, down 2.7% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CEL-SCI Corp <CVM.N>, up 19.7% ** Garret Motin Inc <GTX.N>, up 9.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 58.1% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, down 19.5% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 11% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 268.4% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, up 35.5% ** Primo Water Corp <PRMW.O>, up 24.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 30.6% ** Inogen Inc <INGN.O>, down 22.1% ** ViewRay Inc <VRAY.O>, down 20.4% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Tesla Inc: Crosses $500 for the first time BUZZ-Up after brokerages raise PT on competitive edge ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP.O: up 268.4%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune surges after positive early-stage data from cell therapies ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: down 58.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on cut in FY same-store sales, earnings forecast ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps, flirts with $100 after best week since July ** Primo Water Corp PRMW.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after entering $549.4 mln deal with Cott ** TerraForm Power TERP.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises on near $4 bln buyout offer from Brookfield Renewable

** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 forecast ** Jumei International Holding Ltd JMEI.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on premium buyout offer from CEO ** Lululemon Athletica LULU.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat outlook after strong holiday sales BUZZ-Lululemon Athletica: Hits record high on holiday-quarter outlook raise ** At Home Group HOME.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat forecast ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 123.4%

BUZZ-Dare Bioscience almost triples in value on deal with Bayer ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from gene therapy trial for Parkinson's disease ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Alphabet inches closer to $1 trillion valuation

** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn more bullish on gaming chips, datacenter demand ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results from lung disease drug's trial ** Acasti Pharma ACST.O: down 67.9%

BUZZ-Plunges after krill oil drug fails trial ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT, says co ending 2019 on a high note ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: down 22.1%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 preliminary results ** Microbot Medical Inc MBOT.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright likes co's robot, more than doubles PT ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Down after 2020 revenue forecast below expectations ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Gains as two Vascepa rivals fail late-stage studies ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 3.5% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch up on upbeat holiday sales ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for its ovarian cancer drug ** Lilis Energy Inc LLEX.N: down 23.8%

BUZZ-Falls after receiving discounted take-private offer ** CyrusOne Inc CONE.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Down on estimates of about $5.9 mln charge over workforce reduction ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-3D Systems surges after Craig-Hallum upgrades to "buy" on return to growth ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high on InTouch buy ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Climbs after hefty PT raise by Credit Suisse ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in five years on holiday-quarter forecast cut ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Cardlytics surges after outlook ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day on 2020 forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.39%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.23%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.70%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.65%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

