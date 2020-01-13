BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Beyond Meat, Stage Stores

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US."

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes rose to near all-time high on Monday on optimism about the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal as well as the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season. .N

At 11:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 28,875.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.42% at 3,279.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.58% at 9,231.83. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 4.9% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 13.1% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.O>, down 4.9% ** Anthem Inc <ANTM.N>, down 2.7% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CEL-SCI Corp <CVM.N>, up 19.7% ** Garret Motin Inc <GTX.N>, up 9.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 58.1% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, down 19.5% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 11% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 268.4% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, up 35.5% ** Primo Water Corp <PRMW.O>, up 24.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 30.6% ** Inogen Inc <INGN.O>, down 22.1% ** ViewRay Inc <VRAY.O>, down 20.4% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Tesla Inc: Crosses $500 for the first time BUZZ-Up after brokerages raise PT on competitive edge ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP.O: up 268.4%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune surges after positive early-stage data from cell therapies ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: down 58.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on cut in FY same-store sales, earnings forecast ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps, flirts with $100 after best week since July ** Primo Water Corp PRMW.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after entering $549.4 mln deal with Cott ** TerraForm Power TERP.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises on near $4 bln buyout offer from Brookfield Renewable

** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 forecast ** Jumei International Holding Ltd JMEI.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on premium buyout offer from CEO ** Lululemon Athletica LULU.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat outlook after strong holiday sales BUZZ-Lululemon Athletica: Hits record high on holiday-quarter outlook raise ** At Home Group HOME.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat forecast ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 123.4%

BUZZ-Dare Bioscience almost triples in value on deal with Bayer ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from gene therapy trial for Parkinson's disease ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Alphabet inches closer to $1 trillion valuation

** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn more bullish on gaming chips, datacenter demand ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results from lung disease drug's trial ** Acasti Pharma ACST.O: down 67.9%

BUZZ-Plunges after krill oil drug fails trial ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT, says co ending 2019 on a high note ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: down 22.1%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 preliminary results ** Microbot Medical Inc MBOT.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright likes co's robot, more than doubles PT ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Down after 2020 revenue forecast below expectations ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Gains as two Vascepa rivals fail late-stage studies ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 3.5% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch up on upbeat holiday sales ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for its ovarian cancer drug ** Lilis Energy Inc LLEX.N: down 23.8%

BUZZ-Falls after receiving discounted take-private offer ** CyrusOne Inc CONE.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Down on estimates of about $5.9 mln charge over workforce reduction ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-3D Systems surges after Craig-Hallum upgrades to "buy" on return to growth ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high on InTouch buy ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Climbs after hefty PT raise by Credit Suisse ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in five years on holiday-quarter forecast cut ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Cardlytics surges after outlook ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day on 2020 forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.39%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.23%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.70%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.65%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular