BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Beyond Meat, Stage Stores, Freeport-McMoRan

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes hit fresh record highs on Monday on optimism about the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal as well as the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season. .N

At 12:58 pm ET Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.22% at 28,887.96. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.51% at 3,281.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.80% at 9,251.955. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 5.2% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 4.2% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc <SWKS.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, down 12.9% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, down 2.9% ** Cigna Corp <CI.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CEL-SCI Corp <CVM.N>, up 17% ** OncoCyte Corp <OCX.N>, up 12.2% ** Teladoc Health Inc <TDOC.N>, up 12.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 60.1% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, down 17.5% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 11% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 266.9% ** Dare Bioscience Inc <DARE.O>, up 145.9% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, up 37.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 31.4% ** ViewRay Inc <VRAY.O>, down 21.7% ** Inogen Inc <INGN.O>, down 21.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Tesla Inc: Crosses $500 for the first time BUZZ-Up after brokerages raise PT on competitive edge

** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP.O: up 266.9%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune surges after positive early-stage data from cell therapies ** Jumei International Holding Ltd JMEI.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Rises on premium buyout offer from CEO ** Lululemon Athletica LULU.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat outlook after strong holiday sales BUZZ-Hits record high on holiday-quarter outlook raise ** Lannett Co Inc LCI.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of nasal anesthesia ** At Home Group HOME.N: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat forecast ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 145.9%

BUZZ-Dare Bioscience almost triples in value on deal with Bayer ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn more bullish on gaming chips, datacenter demand ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: down 60.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on cut in FY same-store sales, earnings forecast ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat sizzling ** Primo Water Corp PRMW.O: up 24.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after entering $549.4 mln deal with Cott ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 25.2%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results from lung disease drug's trial ** Acasti Pharma ACST.O: down 58.0%

BUZZ-Plunges after krill oil drug fails trial ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT, says co ending 2019 on a high note ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Consolidation in the oil & gas sector to continue in 2020 - RBC

BUZZ-Risk-reward for E&Ps balanced after the recent rally - Morgan Stanley ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: down 21.3%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 preliminary results ** Microbot Medical Inc MBOT.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright likes co's robot, more than doubles PT ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Down after 2020 revenue forecast below expectations ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Gains as two Vascepa rivals fail late-stage studies ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Up on drug licensing deal with Pfizer ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 2.4% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch up on upbeat holiday sales ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for its ovarian cancer drug ** Lilis Energy Inc LLEX.N: down 21.0%

BUZZ-Falls after receiving discounted take-private offer ** CyrusOne Inc CONE.O: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Down on estimates of about $5.9 mln charge over workforce reduction ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-3D Systems surges after Craig-Hallum upgrades to "buy" on return to growth ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on InTouch buy ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Climbs after hefty PT raise by Credit Suisse ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: down 13.4%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in five years on holiday-quarter forecast cut ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: up 20.7%

BUZZ-Cardlytics surges after outlook ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Alphabet inches closer to $1 trillion valuation ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Set for best day in more than a year on 2020 forecast ** MRI Interventions Inc MRIC.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises on attracting $17.5 mln in investment ** Tilly's Inc TLYS.N: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Drops on disappointing holiday sales, outlook cut ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls as 2020 profit forecast disappoints ** Advance Auto Parts Inc APP.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-JPM concerned by negative topline drivers, cuts to 'neutral' ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises on strong prelim quarterly results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.40%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.93%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.04%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.80%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

