BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Abiomed, Adaptimmune Therapeutics

U.S. stock indexes traded just below all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season. .N

At 10:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 28,856.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.29% at 3,274.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.42% at 9,217.638. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 4.5 % ** Baxter International Inc <BAX.N>, up 4.4 % ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 3.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 16.7 % ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, down 3.5 % ** Cimarex Energy <XEC.N>, down 2.9 % The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 13.9 % ** Venator Materials Plc<VNTR.N>, up 11.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 56.4 % ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, down 22.4 % ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 11 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 138 % ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 37.8 % ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc <MREO.O>, up 37.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 32.3 % ** Inogen Inc <INGN.O>, down 20.1 % ** ViewRay Inc <VRAY.O>, down 18.8 % ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Up after brokerages raise PT on competitive edge ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 16.7%

BUZZ-Down after 2020 revenue forecast below expectations

** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 37.1%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for its ovarian cancer drug ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP.O: up 138.0%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune surges after positive early-stage data from cell therapies ** Jumei International Holding Ltd JMEI.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on premium buyout offer from CEO ** Lululemon Athletica LULU.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat outlook after strong holiday sales ** At Home Group HOME.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat forecast ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 134.9%

BUZZ-Dare Bioscience almost triples in value on deal with Bayer ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from gene therapy trial for Parkinson's disease ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn more bullish on gaming chips, datacenter demand ** Inogen Inc INGN.O: down 20.1%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 preliminary results

** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: down 56.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on cut in FY same-store sales, earnings forecast ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps, flirts with $100 after best week since July ** Primo Water Corp PRMW.O: up 24.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after entering $549.4 mln deal with Cott ** TerraForm Power TERP.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Rises on near $4 bln buyout offer from Brookfield Renewable ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 26.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results from lung disease drug's trial ** Acasti Pharma ACST.O: down 72.3%

BUZZ-Plunges after krill oil drug fails trial ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Microsoft up as Credit Suisse raises PT on cloud growth ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Consolidation in the oil & gas sector to continue in 2020 - RBC ** Microbot Medical Inc MBOT.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright likes co's robot, more than doubles PT ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-BMO downgrades Marathon Oil, says outlook 'less differentiated' than peers ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Gains as two Vascepa rivals fail late-stage studies ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 3.4% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch up on upbeat holiday sales ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4 forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.04%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.62%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.71%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.48%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

