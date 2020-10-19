BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Abbott, Microsoft, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year end, while remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revived bets that an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon .N

At 07:14 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.79% at 28,633. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.82% at 3,490.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.02% at 11,917.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mistras Group Inc MG.N, up 14.7% ** MGM Growth Properties LLC MGP.N, up 11.8% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N, down 9.9% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N, down 7.9% ** Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP.N, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O, up 63.3% ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O, up 39.0% ** Senmiao Technology Ltd AIHS.O, up 23.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Paya Holdings Equity Warrant PAYAW.O, down 35.1% ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O, down 16.3% ** CHF Solutions Inc CHFS.O, down 11.3% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Wedbush bets on strong Q3 performance, hikes PT to $500 ** Abbott ABT.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Abbott's heart device could receive national coverage under Medicare- Cowen ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft: Jefferies raises PT on hopes of strong Q1 results ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-American Airlines: Gains after co hints 737 MAX could return by 2020-end

** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 1.6% premarket

BUZZ-Concho Resources: Jumps on takeover by ConocoPhillips

