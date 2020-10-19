BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Abbott, Concho, Biogen

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to inch higher at the open on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year-end, while investors were also encouraged by signs an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon. .N

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 28,576. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.75% at 3,488.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.95% at 11,910.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Front Yard Residential Corp <RESI.N>, up 34.8% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, up 22.3% ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc <SMHI.N>, up 18.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding <AEL.N>, down 8.7% ** Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.N>, down 8.1% ** Navios Maritime Partners <NMM.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd <CCNC.O>, up 164.5% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 71.0% ** Boqi International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, up 58.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Paya Holdings Equity Warrants <PAYAW.O>, down 35.1% ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants <AMRHW.O>, down 32.3% ** CHF Solutions Inc <CHFS.O>, down 18.9% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Wedbush bets on strong Q3 performance, hikes PT to $500 ** Abbott ABT.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Abbott's heart device could receive national coverage under Medicare- Cowen ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft: Jefferies raises PT on hopes of strong Q1 results ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-American Airlines: Gains after co hints 737 MAX could return by 2020-end ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 19.5% premarket BUZZ-OraSure Tech: Surges as COVID-19 saliva testing device gets emergency use tag ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-FDA panel meet on Alzheimer's drug remains focus - analysts ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Centogene: Up as U.S. FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 test ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's 2021 margins likely to grow above 2019 levels ** L Brands LB.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-L Brands: J.P.Morgan raises PT on strong Bath & Body Works margins expectations ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Concho Resources rises on ConocoPhillips' $9.7 bln buyout deal ** Beyond Air Inc XAIR.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Air Inc: Jumps on upcoming data presentation on Nitric Oxide on coronavirus ** AMC AMC.N: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-AMC shares rise as New York state prepares to reopen theaters ** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-D.R. Horton: Rises on buying smaller rival in Texas for $23 mln

** Front Yard Residential RESI.N: up 34.8% premarket BUZZ-Front Yard Residential: Jumps on $767 mln go-private deal

** JinkoSolar JKS.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-JinkoSolar: Up on supply deal for Kozani project

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

