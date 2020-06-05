BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tenet Healthcare, Sorreto, Kontoor Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite less than 1% away from a record high, on hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump after data showed surprise job additions in May. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.64% at 27,237.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.92% at 3,203.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.13% at 9,820.619. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, up 30.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 24.3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 22.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 4.3% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, down 3.7% ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.OQ>, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gannett Co Inc <GCI.N>, up 107.9% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, up 100.3% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, up 46.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 36.1% ** Direxion Daily S&P500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 25.4% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil&Gas Exp <DRIP.N>, down 20.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ascena Retail <ASNA.O>, up 55.7 % ** Legend Biotch corp <LEGN.O>, up 54.9 % ** Applied Molecular Transport Inc <AMTI.O>, up 51.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 24.9 % ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, down 20.3 % ** Virtra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 17.6 % ** IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets EU nod ** Tenet Healthcare corp THC.N: up 15.5% ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies analysis shows pick-up in U.S. hospital visits ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Sorrento rises after protein blocks coronavirus infection in preclinical trial ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ- Jumps on report LVMH not seeking to renegotiate takeover deal ** Tribune Publishing co TPCO.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ- Rises on sales beat, online user growth ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 19.1%

BUZZ-Rides wave higher after $2 bln liquidity boost ** Insulet corp PODD.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Earlier-than-expected study resumption a strong catalyst -Cowen ** PG&E PCG.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-: RBC casts on doubts over credit rating, cuts PT ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA expands label for its antibiotic ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom remains a semiconductor powerhouse ** Exxon Mobil corp XOM.N: up 8.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks: Up as traders await OPEC+ meeting on extending supply cuts ** Kontoor Brands KTB.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Set to extend rally as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse hikes PT on App Store growth ** ON Semiconductor corp ON.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt expects margins to rise, initiates with 'buy' ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ- Drops on stock offering plans ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: The gap between Gap's expensive and cheaper brands continues to widen ** Livongo Health LVGO.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Cowen initiates with 'outperform' on first-mover advantage ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Falls on slowing quarterly sales growth ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: up 14.4% ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: up 15.3%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines cruise higher on plans to ramp up flights in June, July ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt initiates with 'buy' rating on 5G ramp-up ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. defense funding for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.91%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.54%

Energy

.SPNY

up 8.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.40%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 5.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 3.05%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

