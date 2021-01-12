BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tencent Music, Xpeng, VOXX International

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures resumed their climb on Tuesday as investors looked to the earnings season this week for clues on the health of Corporate America and the economy while awaiting details on the next package of official economic stimulus. .N

At 7:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.23% at 30,973. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.25% at 3,801.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.36% at 12,943. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ribbit LEAP Ltd <LEAP.N>, up 14.6% ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp <STPK.N>, up 11.1% ** Templeton Global Income Fund <GIM.N>, up 10.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, down 7.3% ** U.S. Silica Holdings <SLCA.N>, down 7.1% ** Velocity Financial Inc <VEL.N>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, up 154.7% ** ArcLight Clean Transition Corp <ACTCW.O>, up 105.5% ** Us Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 91.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Lexaria Bioscience Corp <LEXX.O>, down 33.3% ** Bit Digital Inc <BTBT.O>, down 19.6% ** LM Funding America Inc <LMFA.O>, down 11.4% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N : up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Walmart rises on tie-up to create fintech platform ** Happiness Biotech HAPP.O : up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars on sharp growth in e-commerce business ** VOXX International VOXX.O : up 57.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 sales growth ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N : up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co secures $2 bln credit from banks ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N : up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-BTIG raises PT on Teladoc Health; says telehealth here to stay ** US Well Services Inc USWS.O : up 91.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on extension of contract with Range Resources ** Deere& Co DE.N : up 0.1% premarket ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N : up 0.4% premarket ** Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW.N : up 0.7% premarket ** Oshkosh Corp OSK.N : up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees solid growth for U.S. machinery firms in 2021 ** Tencent Music TME.N : up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-China's Tencent Music seeks Hong Kong listing, U.S. shares rise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N : down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock offering ** Plus Therapeutics PSTV.O : up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on deal with Piramal for its cancer drug product ** CONSOL Energy CEIX.N : up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after filing shows large investment by David Einhorn

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.