BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tencent Music, Neovasc, FirstEnergy, McDermott International

U.S. stock indexes were set for a lackluster open on Tuesday, as a Wall Street rally fizzled out in the final days of the decade after growing trade optimism and a brightening global outlook put the S&P 500 on track for its best year since 2013. .N

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 28,391. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 3,217.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.26% at 8,710.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 25.0% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 18.1% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 15.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, down 17.5% ** Core Laboratories N.V. <CLB.N>, down 16% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 95.9% ** Titan Medical Inc <TMDI.O>, up 42.0% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 36.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aurora Mobile Ltd <JG.O>, down 15.8% ** Verona Pharma Plc <VRNA.O>, down 13.4% ** BOQI International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, down 11.1% ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips on Venmo outage ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 24.0% premarket BUZZ-Sol-Gel's acne drug could emerge as a significant topical treatment - Jefferies ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Morgan Stanley takes stake ** Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.N: down 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Core Labs' Q4 NAM-driven forecast cut to be industry norm - Evercore ISI ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as it leads consortium to buy stake in Universal Music ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises as brokerage raises PT following upbeat results ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on contract extension for drilling rigs in Middle East ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 95.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co submits marketing application for heart device

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

