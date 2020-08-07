US Markets
NGS

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tencent, Clean Energy Fuels, Illumina Inc, Biogen Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures pared early declines on Friday as data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, easing fears that a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.36% at 27,188. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.01% at 3,343.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.06% at 11,255. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Natural Gas Services Group Inc <NGS.N>, up 28.4% ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N>, up 22.7% ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, up 17.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 20.7% ** Greenbrier Companies Inc <GBX.N>, down 15.6% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.K>, down 14.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd <ANPC.O>, up 100.2% ** Conduent Inc <CNDT.O>, up 78.8% ** Kazia Therapeutics Limited <KZIA.O>, up 75.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Research Frontiers Inc <REFR.O>, down 25% ** Transact Technologies Inc <TACT.O>, down 23% ** KBL Merger Corp. IV <KBLMR.O>, down 21.1% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings' trends improving despite headwinds ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N: down 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens; seeks restructuring options ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deals in Japan, India ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains after revenue beat, smaller loss in TV subscribers ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Uber Eats will deliver strength while ride-hailing suffers ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops as COVID-19 pandemic hurts Q2 fuel sales ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Slides after pricing $1.25 bln equity offering ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q2 profit, revenue miss ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA accepts Alzheimer's drug marketing application ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 4.6% premarket ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Tech shares fall after Trump orders ban on Chinese apps ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 test gets Australia nod ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on surprise Q2 profit

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGS GEN SRG AYX GBX PACD ANPC CNDT KZIA REFR TACT KBLMR BKNG NVAX DISH UBER CLNE TWLO ILMN BIIB TME BILI CODX CSIQ NDX SOGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular