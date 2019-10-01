BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Teekay Offshore, Philip Morris, Geron, Acadia Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday ahead of the release of manufacturing data as investors looked for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy amid softening global growth. .N

At 7:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 26,958. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 2,984.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 7,792.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Teekay Offshore Partners LP TOO.N, up 32.8% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, up 3.8% ** Endeavour Silver Corp EXK.N, up 3.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust ROYT.N, down 11.2% ** United States Steel Corp X.N, down 5.7% ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N, down 3.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, up 13.3% ** CUI Global Inc CUI.O, up 12.4% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, up 12.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O, down 23.9% ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O, down 14.6% ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, down 11.6% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on reported BAML upgrade ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares jump on new multiple sclerosis data ** Geron Corp GERN.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Fast-track status for cancer drug bodes well for Geron - BTIG ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-RBC starts at "outperform", says Parkinson's drug underappreciated ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Free cash flow could grow at double-digit through 2020 - Jefferies ** Teekay Offshore Partners LP TOO.N: up 32.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal with Brookfield consortium ** McCormick & Co Inc MKC.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on biggest profit beat in 2 years, forecast raise

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

