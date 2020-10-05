BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TC PipeLines, energy stocks, big banks, Plug Power

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street jumped on Monday as hopes of more fiscal stimulus helped the three main indexes recover from a sharp fall in the previous session, while investors awaited updates on the severity of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 symptoms. .N

At 12:59 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.29% at 28,041.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.42% at 3,395.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.87% at 11,282.505. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 7.1% ** Lincoln National Corp LNC.N, up 5.7% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, down 3.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 2.5% ** SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N, down 2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N, up 33.2% ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, up 17.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N, down 24.4% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N, down 16.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, up 83.5% ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O, up 57.8% ** Westwtr Resc Ord WWR.O, up 43.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Novus Capital Corp NOVSU.O, down 13.1% ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCAHW.O, down 10.1% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co closes $200 mln loan facility ** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 57.8%

BUZZ-Surges as Bristol Myers to buy drugmaker for $13.1 bln ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 10.1% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Movie theater operators sink as Cineworld mulls closure of U.S., UK theaters ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for blood cancer treatment ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Xpeng rises as Q3 electric vehicle deliveries more than triple ** GAN Ltd GAN.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Up on decade-long agreement with Wynn Resorts ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Gains on job cuts, partnership with Kraft Heinz unit ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls on 32 mln stock offering ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Soars on additional data from COVID-19 therapy trial ** Magal Security Systems Ltd MAGS.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on contract win ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.4% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 4.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.8% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 3.0% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 2.8% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 1.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.5% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.6% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 0.7% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 4.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 0.4% ** QEP Resources QEP.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares bounce - oil prices gain on Trump health update ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on mid-stage trial of potential COVID-19 drug ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Falls on extending voyage suspension ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Eyes fourth day of gains in steady rebound ** Histogen Inc HSTO.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Up on completing dosing for early-stage study of male baldness therapy ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls on BTIG's downgrade ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: up 40.7%

BUZZ-Eidos Therapeutics: Up on buyout by BridgeBio Pharma ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Rises, trader points to McKinsey study on hydrogen ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Cytokinetics rises as experimental heart drug shows improvement ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises as internal review rejects short-seller claims ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises as cancer detection test shows improvement ** Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd AOSL.O: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Alpha and Omega: Jumps on raising Q1 sales forecast ** The RealReal Inc REAL.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Gucci ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on biggest sales growth since 2011 IPO ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N: down 24.4%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $170 mln private placement deal ** Inpixon INPX.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Inpixon rises on $8.7 mln deal to buy Nanotron Technologies ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O: up 83.5%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop satellite communications venture ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Danaher: Up as Evercore ISI hikes PT on COVID-19 combination test upside ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N: up 33.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after update on litigation ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Up on report of restart to European supply chain unit sale ** TC PipeLines LP TCP.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-TC PipeLines rises as TC Energy plans complete takeover ** Itron Inc ITRI.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Itron: Up as gas device receives nod for use in New York ** COMPASS Pathways PLC CMPS.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-COMPASS Pathways: Hits record high, Citron Research targets $100 ** Gold Resources Corp GORO.A: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Gold Resources Corp falls after announcing spinoff ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades on growth potential ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Down on temporarily idling Shoal Creek mine ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Rises after update on enzyme deficiency drug trial ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises as MS upgrades to "overweight", raises PT ** Turning Point Brands Inc TPB.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Up after stake buy, Barclays starts with 'overweight' ** Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Palantir extends run of declines since trading debut ** JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N: up 1.8% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 1.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.7% ** US Bancorp USB.N: up 2.0% ** PNC Financial Services Group PNC.N: up 1.6% ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 3.3% ** Regions Financial Corp RF.N: up 3.7% ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: up 2.5% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: up 2.4% ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: up 2.6% ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Financials follow wider market gains on stimulus hopes ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Up as BofA starts with 'buy' on well-positioned pipeline

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.71%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.86%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.21%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

