BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TAT Technologies, St. Joe, Sorl Auto Parts, Can-Fite

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as trade tensions resurfaced after China warned it would retaliate against President Donald Trump's decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong. .N

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.19% at 28,109.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,149.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.12% at 8,694.745. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, up 1.5% ** Unum Group <UNM.N>, up 1.4% ** NRG Energy Inc <NRG.N>, up 1.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 4.5% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 3.6% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 2.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Can-Fite Biopharma <CANF.N>, up 34.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 12.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 96% ** SORL Auto Parts Inc <SORL.O>, up 28.6% ** Clovis Oncology Inc <CLVS.O>, up 24.1% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Paringa Resources Limited <PNRL.O>, down 55.6% ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp <TKKS.O>, down 22.6% ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Slips after disclosing CFO departure ** Tech Data Corp TECD.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Set to hit record high after Apollo raises buyout offer ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 28.8% BUZZ-Surges as FDA agrees with liver cancer trial design ** SORL Auto Parts Inc SORL.O: up 28.6% BUZZ-Hits over a year high after buyout deal ** St. Joe Co JOE.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 6 years on entry to S&P SmallCap 600 ** TAT Technologies TATT.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Rises after posting Q3 profit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.92%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.04%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.22%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.20%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.