BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TAT Technologies Ltd, Boeing Co, Colony Capital Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors remained skeptical of more fiscal stimulus needed to shore up a domestic economy hammered by the pandemic-driven recession. .N

At 6:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 26,573. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,221.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.50% at 10,837.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 19.7% ** Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.N>, up 8.4% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 5.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 96.5% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 8.1% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 105.2% ** Great Elm Capital Group Inc <GEC.O>, up 77.0% ** TAT Technologies Ltd <TATT.O>, up 60.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, down 19% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, down 13.6% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 11.2% ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Remains 'best-in-class' retailer

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 19.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 60.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.