BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TAT Technologies Ltd, Boeing Co, Colony Capital Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors remained skeptical of more fiscal stimulus needed to shore up a domestic economy hammered by the pandemic-driven recession. .N
At 6:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 26,573. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,221.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.50% at 10,837.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 19.7% ** Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.N>, up 8.4% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 5.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 96.5% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 8.1% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 105.2% ** Great Elm Capital Group Inc <GEC.O>, up 77.0% ** TAT Technologies Ltd <TATT.O>, up 60.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, down 19% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, down 13.6% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 11.2% ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Remains 'best-in-class' retailer
** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 19.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate
** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering
** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November
** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 60.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell
