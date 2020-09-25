US Markets
CLNY

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-TAT Technologies Ltd, Boeing Co, Colony Capital Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors remained skeptical of more fiscal stimulus needed to shore up a domestic economy hammered by the pandemic-driven recession. .N

At 6:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 26,573. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,221.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.50% at 10,837.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 19.7% ** Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.N>, up 8.4% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 5.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 96.5% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 8.1% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 105.2% ** Great Elm Capital Group Inc <GEC.O>, up 77.0% ** TAT Technologies Ltd <TATT.O>, up 60.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, down 19% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, down 13.6% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 11.2% ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Remains 'best-in-class' retailer

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 19.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 60.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLNY HBM RAD JE BORR PACD CBAT GEC TATT SPI IMMP NNDM COST PENN BA NDX DDOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular