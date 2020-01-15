US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, PG&E, Nektar Therapeutics, Beyond Meat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 rose to trade near all-time high on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve their longstanding tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets in the recent years. .N

At 01:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.31% at 29,029.96. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,286 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.05% at 9,256.392. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 6.3% ** Mylan N.V. <MYL.O>, up 4.6% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, down 6.9% ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, down 5.6% ** Valero Energy <VLO.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mallinckrodt <MNK.N>, up 25.7% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 17.2% ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 16.4 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Parker Drilling Company <PKD.N>, down 8.8 % ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 8.6 % ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 8.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 100.7% ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, up 47.9% ** OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.O>, up 46.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 24.6% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXVW.O>, down 18.2% ** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 16.6% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on potential deal with bondholders, Citi upgrade ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Withdraws opioid drug approval filing after panel vote; shares drop ** Organigram Holdings OGI.O: up 46.3%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on Q1 revenue beat ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 47.9%

BUZZ-Fluent soars after raising annual revenue forecast ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 100.7%

BUZZ-Shares almost double after receiving order over $700,000 ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-UnitedHealth: Surges after Q4 profit beat, lifts rivals ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Canaccord raises PT on likely strong sales growth ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-SunTrust raises PT on promise of experimental drug, shares rise ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch has biggest opportunity to surprise in 2020 - Evercore ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 6.9% ** Lowe's Co IncLOW.N: down 0.6% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Target: Misses the mark on weak holiday sales, drags peers BUZZ-Retailers lose ground after Target misses the mark on holiday sales ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 6.3% ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-KeyBanc bullish on Glu, Zynga as mobile gaming market grows ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Canaccord raises PT on potential 5G iPhone sales in 2021 ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Street View: SmileDirect's move should allow it to capitalize on strong brand awareness ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Cools as Bernstein cuts to "market perform" on valuation ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Not so bright: First Solar slips after Barclays downgrade ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA accepts application for heart device ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: up 26.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to market kidney disease drug in India ** American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-RBC says utility sector to likely benefit from defensive positioning ** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Drops on $295 mln stock offering ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Forecasts 2020 revenue higher than estimates, shares rise ** Community Health Systems Inc CYH.N: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Up on positive 2020 preliminary forecast ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Credit Suisse upgrades to "neutral" ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA 'fast track' status for flu vaccine ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Soars after FDA grants prostate cancer drug priority review ** MGM Growth Properties LLC MGP.N: flat

BUZZ-Baird steps to sidelines on uncertainty around external growth ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 3.0% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N : down 3.2% ** HollyFrontier HFC.N: down 3.6% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Oil cos fall after EIA data shows bigger-than expected draw in inventories

BUZZ-Drilling activity to improve with Q1 2020 - Scotiabank ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Tesla-challenger Nio jumps on report of $1 bln funding round ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.2% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N: down 3.5% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Results, lower yields drag on U.S. big banks ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Drops after Credit Suisse downgrades to "underperform" ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as new psoriasis treatment gains market share ** Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership POPE.O: up 34.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on deal with Rayonier ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 0.5% ** Redfin Corp RDFN.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Zillow & Redfin rise on increase in mortgage demand ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Shake Shack on track for best day in over five months ** Estee Lauder Co Inc EL.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Hits all-time high after Deutsche Bank raises PT on growth momentum ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Mylan confident about 2020 forecast; shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.65%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.83%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.75%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.50%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular