BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, PG&E, Nektar Therapeutics, Beyond Meat

The S&P 500 rose to trade near all-time high on Wednesday after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve their longstanding tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets in the recent years. .N

At 01:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.31% at 29,029.96. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,286 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.05% at 9,256.392. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 6.3% ** Mylan N.V. <MYL.O>, up 4.6% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, down 6.9% ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, down 5.6% ** Valero Energy <VLO.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mallinckrodt <MNK.N>, up 25.7% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 17.2% ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 16.4 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Parker Drilling Company <PKD.N>, down 8.8 % ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 8.6 % ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 8.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 100.7% ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, up 47.9% ** OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.O>, up 46.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 24.6% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXVW.O>, down 18.2% ** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 16.6% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on potential deal with bondholders, Citi upgrade ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Withdraws opioid drug approval filing after panel vote; shares drop ** Organigram Holdings OGI.O: up 46.3%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on Q1 revenue beat ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 47.9%

BUZZ-Fluent soars after raising annual revenue forecast ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 100.7%

BUZZ-Shares almost double after receiving order over $700,000 ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-UnitedHealth: Surges after Q4 profit beat, lifts rivals ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Canaccord raises PT on likely strong sales growth ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-SunTrust raises PT on promise of experimental drug, shares rise ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch has biggest opportunity to surprise in 2020 - Evercore ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 6.9% ** Lowe's Co IncLOW.N: down 0.6% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Target: Misses the mark on weak holiday sales, drags peers BUZZ-Retailers lose ground after Target misses the mark on holiday sales ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 6.3% ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-KeyBanc bullish on Glu, Zynga as mobile gaming market grows ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Canaccord raises PT on potential 5G iPhone sales in 2021 ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Street View: SmileDirect's move should allow it to capitalize on strong brand awareness ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Cools as Bernstein cuts to "market perform" on valuation ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Not so bright: First Solar slips after Barclays downgrade ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA accepts application for heart device ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: up 26.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to market kidney disease drug in India ** American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-RBC says utility sector to likely benefit from defensive positioning ** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Drops on $295 mln stock offering ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc ACOR.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Forecasts 2020 revenue higher than estimates, shares rise ** Community Health Systems Inc CYH.N: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Up on positive 2020 preliminary forecast ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Credit Suisse upgrades to "neutral" ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA 'fast track' status for flu vaccine ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Soars after FDA grants prostate cancer drug priority review ** MGM Growth Properties LLC MGP.N: flat

BUZZ-Baird steps to sidelines on uncertainty around external growth ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 3.0% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N : down 3.2% ** HollyFrontier HFC.N: down 3.6% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Oil cos fall after EIA data shows bigger-than expected draw in inventories

BUZZ-Drilling activity to improve with Q1 2020 - Scotiabank ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Tesla-challenger Nio jumps on report of $1 bln funding round ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.2% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N: down 3.5% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Results, lower yields drag on U.S. big banks ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Drops after Credit Suisse downgrades to "underperform" ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as new psoriasis treatment gains market share ** Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership POPE.O: up 34.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on deal with Rayonier ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 0.5% ** Redfin Corp RDFN.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Zillow & Redfin rise on increase in mortgage demand ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Shake Shack on track for best day in over five months ** Estee Lauder Co Inc EL.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Hits all-time high after Deutsche Bank raises PT on growth momentum ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Mylan confident about 2020 forecast; shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.65%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.83%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.75%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.50%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

