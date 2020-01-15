US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Nio, Nektar Therapeutics, PG&E, Cemtrex

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday ahead of the release of details of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with investors also digesting the latest earnings reports from big U.S. banks. .N

At 9:06 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.28% at 28,853. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.19% at 3,281.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.09% at 9,054.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 10.4% ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, up 10.2% ** YPF SA <YPF.N>, up 6.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Target Corp <TGT>, down 6.8% ** NL Industries Inc <NL.N>, down 4.9% ** Puxin Ltd <NEW.N>, down 4.6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 100.0% ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, up 37.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Estre Ambiental Inc <ESTR.O>, down 60.8% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, down 15.2% ** Arrow Financial Corp <AROW.O>, down 15.2% ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Target: Misses the mark on weak holiday sales, drags peers ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-PG&E rises on report of nearing deal with creditors on restructuring plan

BUZZ-Rises on potential deal with bondholders, Citi upgrade ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as FDA panel votes against co's opioid painkiller ** Organigram Holdings OGI.O: up 24.5% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on Q1 revenue beat ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 37.0% premarket BUZZ-Fluent soars after raising annual revenue forecast ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 100.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat full-year revenue ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lack of visibility clouds Wells Fargo's outlook ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Bellwether UnitedHealth set to kick off insurer Q4 results ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Canaccord raises PT on likely strong sales growth ** Momenta Pharma MNTA.O: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust raises PT on promise of experimental drug, shares rise ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc bullish on Glu, Zynga as mobile gaming market grows ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: SmileDirect's move should allow it to capitalize on strong brand awareness ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat cools as Bernstein cuts to "market perform" on valuation ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Not so bright: First Solar slips after Barclays downgrade ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA accepts application for heart device ** Rockwell Medical RMTI.O: up 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal to market kidney disease drug in India ** American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-RBC says utility sector to likely benefit from defensive positioning ** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-First Republic Bank drops on stock offering ** Community Health Systems Inc CYH.N: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive 2020 preliminary forecast

