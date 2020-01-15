US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Nio, Nektar Therapeutics, PG&E, Cemtrex

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Wednesday ahead of the release of details of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with investors also digesting the second round of bank earnings after a strong set of reports on Tuesday. .N

At 7:45 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 28,900. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,285.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 9,064. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 15.2% ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, up 6.0% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 6.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, down 7.9% ** Mesabi Trust <MSB.N>, down 6.9% ** Rubicon Project Inc <RUBI.N>, down 3.8% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 47.5% ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, up 46.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Estre Ambiental Inc <ESTR.O>, down 58.9% ** Accelerate Diagnostics Inc <AXDX.O>, down 22.4% ** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 16.3% ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat holiday sales ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-PG&E rises on report of nearing deal with creditors on restructuring plan

BUZZ-Rises on potential deal with bondholders, Citi upgrade ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 16.3% premarket BUZZ-Withdraws opioid drug approval filing after panel vote; shares drop ** Organigram Holdings OGI.O: up 25.5% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on Q1 revenue beat ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 46.1% premarket BUZZ-Fluent soars after raising annual revenue forecast ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 47.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat full-year revenue ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lack of visibility clouds Wells Fargo's outlook ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Bellwether UnitedHealth set to kick off insurer Q4 results ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Goldman earnings on deck as bank results roll in ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Canaccord raises PT on likely strong sales growth ** Momenta Pharma MNTA.O: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust raises PT on promise of experimental drug, shares rise ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc bullish on Glu, Zynga as mobile gaming market grows ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord raises PT on potential 5G iPhone sales in 2021 ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: SmileDirect's move should allow it to capitalize on strong brand awareness

