BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Nio, Nektar Therapeutics, BlackRock

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes set new record highs on Wednesday on a positive tone around trade talks with China from Trump administration officials ahead of the signing of an initial deal later in the day. .N

At 10:53 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.56% at 29,101.2. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.41% at 3,296.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.46% at 9,294.071. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 5% ** Nielsen Holdings PLC <NLSN.N>, up 2.6% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, down 7.3% ** Valero Energy <VLO.N>, down 3.6% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 17.9% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 16.2% ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, up 13.5% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, down 7.3 % ** Mesabi Trust <MSB.N>, down 6.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cemtrex Inc Ord <CETX.O>, up 102.5 % ** Fluent Inc <FLNT.O>, up 53.9 % ** OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.O>, up 35.6 % The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 16.5 % ** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 13.7 % ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Target: Misses the mark on weak holiday sales, drags peers ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on potential deal with bondholders, Citi upgrade ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 13.7%

BUZZ-Withdraws opioid drug approval filing after panel vote; shares drop ** Community Health Systems Inc CYH.N: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Up on positive 2020 preliminary forecast ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Tesla-challenger Nio jumps on report of $1 bln funding round ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-BlackRock rises on Q4 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Results, lower yields drag on U.S. big banks

** Organigram Holdings OGI.O: up 35.6%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on Q1 revenue beat ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 53.9%

BUZZ-Fluent soars after raising annual revenue forecast ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 102.5%

BUZZ-Shares almost double after receiving order over $700,000 ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-UnitedHealth: Surges after Q4 profit beat, lifts rivals ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: up 15.9%

BUZZ-SunTrust raises PT on promise of experimental drug, shares rise ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 3.9% ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-KeyBanc bullish on Glu, Zynga as mobile gaming market grows ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Street View: SmileDirect's move should allow it to capitalize on strong brand awareness ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat cools as Bernstein cuts to "market perform" on valuation ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Not so bright: First Solar slips after Barclays downgrade ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA accepts application for heart device ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to market kidney disease drug in India ** American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-RBC says utility sector to likely benefit from defensive positioning ** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-First Republic Bank drops on $295 mln stock offering ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Credit Suisse upgrades to "neutral" ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Novavax jumps on FDA 'fast track' status for flu vaccine ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Soars after FDA grants prostate cancer drug priority review ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Drilling activity to improve with Q1 2020 - Scotiabank The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.57%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.87%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.27%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.16%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.