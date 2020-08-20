US Markets
PSV

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Johnson & Johnson

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the weekly jobless claims report, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled an arduous recovery for the world's largest economy. .N

At 6:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.30% at 27,550. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.27% at 3,363.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 11,326.75.+ The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 15.8% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, up 15.0% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 8.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties, Inc <CBL.N>, down 7.7% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 7% ** Comstock Resources Inc <CRK.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, up 45.5% ** Company name not found <KZIA.O>, up 44.3% ** Xcel Brands Inc <XELB.O>, up 40.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** China Hgs Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, down 30.2% ** Sypris Solutions Inc <SYPR.O>, down 14.1% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, down 13.8% ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Target's highly engaged digital shoppers bode well for long-term growth ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.4% premarket ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Truist Securities says J&J may have underpaid in $6.5 bln Momenta deal

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSV FET HEXO CBL MDLY CRK NAKD KZIA XELB HGSH SYPR CLIR TGT JNJ MNTA NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular