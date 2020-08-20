BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Johnson & Johnson

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the weekly jobless claims report, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled an arduous recovery for the world's largest economy. .N

At 6:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.30% at 27,550. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.27% at 3,363.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 11,326.75.+ The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 15.8% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, up 15.0% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 8.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties, Inc <CBL.N>, down 7.7% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 7% ** Comstock Resources Inc <CRK.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, up 45.5% ** Company name not found <KZIA.O>, up 44.3% ** Xcel Brands Inc <XELB.O>, up 40.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** China Hgs Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, down 30.2% ** Sypris Solutions Inc <SYPR.O>, down 14.1% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, down 13.8% ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Target's highly engaged digital shoppers bode well for long-term growth ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.4% premarket ** Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Truist Securities says J&J may have underpaid in $6.5 bln Momenta deal

