BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry Inc, INmune Bio Inc, DraftKings Inc, Syneos Health

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, while a slide in tech-related stocks weighed on the Nasdaq. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 28,210.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.54% at 3,419.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.17% at 11,208.914. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 8.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.OQ>, up 6.8% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 5% ** Nextera Energy Inc <NEE.N>, down 4.9% ** Teleflex Inc <TFX.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, up 37.4% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 37.3% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 33.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc <AXL.N>, down 13.7% ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, down 13.1% ** Grupo Supervielle SA <SUPV.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEB.O>, up 295% ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARWR.O>, up 52.8% ** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd <OSN.O>, up 22.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc <JNCE.O>, down 12.5% ** Forterra Inc <FRTA.O>, down 10.9% ** 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp <JFK.O>, down 8.8% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up on plans to study COVID-19 vaccine candidate for cats ** Oracle Corp ORCL.K: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Trump says TikTok deal is very close ** AxoGen Inc AXGN.O: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 outlook ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Street View: FedEx continues to be beneficial in the peak season ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.K: up 33.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after law firm's report on CEO's option grants ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: up 37.9%

BUZZ-Surges after Medicare provider certification ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Slips after report of possible FTC antitrust suit against co ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to list asset as separate company ** ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc RETO.O: up 27.8%

BUZZ-Surges on agreement to build industrial park, wellness town ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Apollo cuts stake in secondary share offering ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises as DB says 'buy' on expectations of margin expansion ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up after drug reduces hospitalization need for moderate COVID-19 patients ** AMC Networks Inc AMCX.O: up 21.0%

BUZZ-Rallies on $250 mln share buyback ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up on plans to build own 'family' of EV drive systems ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Surges as HC Wainwright lauds turnaround steps ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Gets over 35,000 COVID-19 specimens from test kits, shares up ** Exicure Inc XCUR.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive results from skin cancer drug trial ** Kaspien Holdings Inc KSPN.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on lower Q2 loss, higher revenue ** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd OSN.O: up 22.3%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout proposal from majority owner ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises after subsidiary AIDA announces new voyages ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush, Credit Suisse start coverage with 'outperform' ** Kindred Biosciences Inc KIN.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Gains on positive canine parvovirus therapy study results ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day winning streak after sells $2 bln equity units ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Set for record high on sports betting deal with New York Giants ** China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd PLIN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on completion of $7.2 mln soybean meal sales ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Down as FDA delays decision on conjunctivitis treatment ** Syneos Health Inc SYNH.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Slides as top holders sell shares ** Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc OMEX.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Gains as co seeks damages in Mexico NAFTA case ** INmune Bio Inc INMB.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains on $2.9 mln NIH research grant USN ** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Slips as HSBC downgrades to 'reduce' on growth risks ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on job cuts, PT raise ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Soars as Deutsche Bank upgrades, sees margin expansion ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Drops after Apple bundles services

