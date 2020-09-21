BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry Inc, Cubic Corp, Adicet Bio Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy..N

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.62% at 26,932.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.21% at 3,246.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.58% at 10,622.667. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, up 2.8 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 1.8 % ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>, up 1.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Universal Health Services Inc <UHS.N>, down 12.4 % ** Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N>, down 9.1 % ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 8.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Denbury Inc <DEN.N>, up 65,300 % ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 25.8 % ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 14.4 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Condor Hospitality Trust Inc <CDOR.N>, down 25.2 % ** Triumph Group <TGI.N>, down 17.6 % ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, down 16.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cardiff Oncology Inc <CRDF.O>, up 24 % ** Vivopower Intern <VVPR.O>, up 23.6 % ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, up 13.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, down 27 % ** ICAD Inc <ICAD.O>, down 18.6 % ** Legend Biotech COrp <LEGN.O>, down 17.8 %

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: down 27.0%

BUZZ-Slides after announcing stock offering

** Cubic Corp CUB.N: up 25.5%

BUZZ-Surges on Elliot Management interest in co

** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 3 months as JPM downgrades to 'neutral'

** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Microsoft: Dips after $7.5 bln ZeniMax buyout deal

** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Wedbush cuts to 'neutral'

** Legend Biotech Corp LEGN.O: down 17.8%

BUZZ-Falls as China probes into suspected trade violations

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls after $8 bln buyout deal for Jeff Bezos-backed startup Grail

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls as first Wall Street rating is a "sell"

** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Sinks after launching stock offering

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months as RBC says TikTok deal to boost shares

** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on publishing agreement with Voodoo

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Tumbles as executive chair resigns after short-seller allegations

** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after brokerage cuts to 'market perform'

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for TikTok stake

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Trip as surging COVID-19 cases raise lockdown fears

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Fall as crude prices slip on possible Libyan output return, virus fears

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.33%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.94%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.63%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.55%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

