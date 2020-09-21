BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry Inc, Cubic Corp, Adicet Bio Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy..N

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.62% at 26,932.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.21% at 3,246.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.58% at 10,622.667. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, up 2.8 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 1.8 % ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>, up 1.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Universal Health Services Inc <UHS.N>, down 12.4 % ** Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N>, down 9.1 % ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 8.9 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Denbury Inc <DEN.N>, up 65,300 % ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 25.8 % ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 14.4 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Condor Hospitality Trust Inc <CDOR.N>, down 25.2 % ** Triumph Group <TGI.N>, down 17.6 % ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, down 16.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cardiff Oncology Inc <CRDF.O>, up 24 % ** Vivopower Intern <VVPR.O>, up 23.6 % ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, up 13.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, down 27 % ** ICAD Inc <ICAD.O>, down 18.6 % ** Legend Biotech COrp <LEGN.O>, down 17.8 %

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: down 27.0%

BUZZ-Slides after announcing stock offering

** Cubic Corp CUB.N: up 25.5%

BUZZ-Surges on Elliot Management interest in co

** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 3 months as JPM downgrades to 'neutral'

** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Microsoft: Dips after $7.5 bln ZeniMax buyout deal

** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Wedbush cuts to 'neutral'

** Legend Biotech Corp LEGN.O: down 17.8%

BUZZ-Falls as China probes into suspected trade violations

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls after $8 bln buyout deal for Jeff Bezos-backed startup Grail

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls as first Wall Street rating is a "sell"

** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Sinks after launching stock offering

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months as RBC says TikTok deal to boost shares

** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on publishing agreement with Voodoo

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Tumbles as executive chair resigns after short-seller allegations

** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after brokerage cuts to 'market perform'

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for TikTok stake

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Trip as surging COVID-19 cases raise lockdown fears

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Fall as crude prices slip on possible Libyan output return, virus fears

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.33%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.94%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.63%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.55%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC CPB AMD PYPL UHS DAL CNC DEN CUB PIC CDOR TGI KODK CRDF VVPR PRPO ACET ICAD LEGN HCA MSFT DRI ILMN SNOW CXDO ORCL NCTY JPM BK NKLA ADP WMT CCL XOM TPR CPRI LMNL OPTT

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular