BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tanker operators, oil and gas companies, Caterpillar

U.S. stock markets rose on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and investors geared up for the busiest week of quarterly earnings reports, including from tech titans Apple and Microsoft. .N

At 11:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.28% at 24,078.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.36% at 2,875.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.33% at 8,749.044. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 9.7 % ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 9.5 % ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, up 9.3 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 8.2 % ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 4.1 % ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 3.9 % The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** SandRidge Energy Inc <SD.N>, up 26.1 % ** Nordic American Tankers Ltd <NAT.N>, up 23.2 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, down 35 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, up 54.3 % ** Erytech Pharma SA <ERYP.O>, up 41.6 % ** Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd <TLC.O>, up 29.6 % The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Verastem Inc <VSTM.O>, down 40.4 % ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, down 18.2 % ** Southern Co SO.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Southern Co: CS sees Q1 profit miss due to load reduction ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Depressed customer activity to be near-term headwind for AmEx ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 22.3% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat late-stage data from Alzheimer's drug ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Focus on full-year outlook post strong Q1 pre-announcement- Cowen ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 3.8% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's sales to take hit from slump in housing market- Telsey ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Street View: Verizon remains calm amid COVID-19, but with limited upside ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Rises as cancer drug shows promise against COVID-19 ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Boeing scrapping Embraer deal will help conserve cash - Vertical Research ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Rises as increased work-from-home drives topline beat ** CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC.O: up 30.4% BUZZ-Surges after starting late-stage trial on severe COVID-19 patients ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 25.7% BUZZ-Up after sleep disorder drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 24.2% BUZZ-Surges on positive preclinical data from COVID-19 vaccine ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Continues to slip as Facebook takes aim ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.0% ** JPMorgan Chase and Co JPM.N: up 5.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 6.9% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 5.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on higher treasury yields ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-UBS cuts to 'neutral' ahead of coronavirus drug data ** General Motors Corp GM.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Dips after suspending dividend and share buybacks ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Two brokerages upgrade on revised operating plan ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Farfetch falls on $300 mln convertible debt offering ** Eltek Ltd ELTK.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-Soars as co posts profit in Q4 vs. year-ago loss ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 1.0% ** United Rentals Inc URI.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Caterpillar, United Rentals: MS downgrades as non-residential construction weakens ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N: up 23.2% ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 13.8% ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: up 11.0% BUZZ-Tanker companies rise as scramble for crude storage persists ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Initial arthritis drug data leaves door open for limited benefit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 7.7%

** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 8.6% BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp erase YTD losses as Citi raises to "buy" ** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPH.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for generic epinephrine injection ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.9% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.1% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 4.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: flat ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.9% ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: down 3.1% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 3.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 8.7% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 12.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-U.S. oil and gas stocks fall on oversupply and storage concerns

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.80%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.21%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.82%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.42%

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

