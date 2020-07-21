BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tailored Brands, Philip Morris, JanOne Inc

US Markets
The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on optimism over an eventual vaccine and fiscal stimulus to revive a pandemic-battered economy. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.19% at 26,997.06. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.58% at 3,270.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.31% at 10,734.107. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 13.3% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, up 12.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, up 10.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, down 6.7% ** EBay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, down 3.3% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRTX.OQ>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, up 66.4% ** Arlo Tchnologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 33.1% ** Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd <NDM.N>, up 18.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality AHT.N, down 17.5% ** Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc <PLX.N>, down 9.8% ** Aim ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, up 250% ** Immuron Ltd Ads IMRN.O, up 56.1% ** New Age Beverages Corp <NBEV.O>, up 48.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc <ACAD.O>, down 18.6% ** Heat Biologics Inc <HTBX.O>, down 17.7% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, down 16% ** Prologis Inc PLD.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises after lifting 2020 profit forecast ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron gets a steal with Noble deal ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of update on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Digital transformation to lead the way for IBM ** Signature Bank SBNY.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Signature Bank set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton's cost control, digitalization likely to support margins ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 66.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after raising FY profit forecast on strong demand ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Surges as diabetes drug meets main goals in late-stage trials ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after lifting 2020 profit forecast ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Down after antipsychotic drug fails depression study ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, recovering demand ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises as investors look past CEO exit to upbeat Q4 comments ** Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Climbs above IPO price amid wave of bullish initiations ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Rises as potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in lab test ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises after upbeat Q2 earnings ** Zions Bancorporation ZION.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Shares climb after quarterly report ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed public offerings ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-JMP downgrades Tesla on challenging additional returns from stock ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to cut jobs, shut stores ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Dips as Jefferies expects COVID-19 hit to Q2 results ** First Choice Bancorp FCBP.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit jump, decline in bad loans ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Dips as Oppenheimer says shares 'priced for perfection', downgrades ** JanOne Inc JAN.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Up as FDA nod paves way for trials on artery disease drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.60%

Energy

.SPNY

up 6.36%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.09%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.12%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.48%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.90%

