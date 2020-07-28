BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tailored Brands, Amkor Tech, 3M, McDonald's

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.50% at 26,351. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.38% at 3,220, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.49% at 10,622.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.K, up 219.1% ** Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co HBB.N, up 28.3% ** Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.K, up 15.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.K, down 26.5% ** Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI.N, down 26.4% ** Ares Management Corp EMO.N, down 12.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, up 77.3% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O, up 49.7% ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O, up 49.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD.O, down 28.2% ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O, down 23.2% ** CSI Compressco Lp CCLP.O, down 17.6% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-China's Ctrip climbs on report of take-private deal talks ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: up 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as revenue beats estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on starting late-stage study for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Climbs after Q2 profit beats estimates ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: down 26.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on potential bankruptcy plans ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: up 49.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges as lung cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage trial ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook ** 3M Co MMM.N : down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-3M falls as coronavirus crisis crimps sales ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Lowers 2020 revenue forecast; shares down ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on profit miss as coronavirus bites USN

