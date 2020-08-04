BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tactile Systems, Vornado Realty, Haemonetics Corp
The S&P 500 and Dow crept higher on Tuesday as investors held out for more U.S. government stimulus, but strained Sino-U.S. relations over TikTok and disappointing quarterly earnings from Ralph Lauren and AIG curbed gains. .N
At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.35% at 26,756.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.15% at 3,299.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.08% at 10,911.077. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 13.7% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.OQ>, up 9.4% ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, up 6.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Evergy Inc <EVRG.N>, down 9.7% ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 8.1% ** American International Group Inc <AIG.N>, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, up 42.6% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, up 26.4% ** Bluelinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 19.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 16.6% ** Ciner Resources LP CINR.N, down 15.1% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, down 14.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Alterty Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 186.7% ** SilverSun Technologies Inc <SSNT.O>, up 134.9% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, up 31.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 41.5% ** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd <GRIN.O>, down 32% ** 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp <JFKKU.O>, down 28% ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 41.5%
BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines approval of peanut allergy patch ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 13.7%
BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q2 profit ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 25.7%
BUZZ-May file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shares plunge ** US Foods Holding Corp USFD.N: up 6.0%
BUZZ-US Foods rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 5.8%
BUZZ-Down as N.America weakness prompts worse-than-expected Q1 ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 4.3%
BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss ** DiamondPeak Holdings Corp DPHCU.O: up 9.0%
BUZZ-Jumping for 2nd day after SPAC deal to take Lordstown Motors public ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 2.9%
BUZZ-Recent announcements helped drown out bear case for L Brands - Wells Fargo ** Loma Negra LOMA.K: up 4.7% ** Pampa Energia SA PAM.N: up 2.2%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed Argentine firms jump as country reaches $65 bln debt deal ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE.O: up 186.7%
BUZZ-U.S. shares of Alterity surge after positive animal data on lead drug ** SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE.N: down 7.5%
BUZZ-Falls from record high on stock offering ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc SONN.O: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Up on potential license deal for neuropathy treatments ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.8%
BUZZ-ByteDance founder defends TikTok's U.S. strategy ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N: down 7.3%
BUZZ-Drops on Q3 miss as virus hits demand ** Ford Motor F.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-COO Jim Farley to take over as CEO; shares rise ** Carlyle Group Inc CG.O: down 2.4%
BUZZ-Carlyle Group falls as block trade prices ** Tactile Systems Technology Inc TCMD.O: down 17.4%
BUZZ-Sinks on Q2 loss, warns of more COVID-19 pain ** Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N: up 6.8%
BUZZ-Rallies after Facebook leases space at landmark New York building ** Haemonetics Corp HAE.N: down 10.8%
BUZZ-Drops as COVID-19 drives sales miss The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
