BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-T2 Biosystems, Square, Boeing, Boxlight, ThermoGenesis

Wall Street fell in choppy trading on Wednesday after a strong rebound in the previous session as optimism about an imminent $2 trillion coronavirus package waned, with investors still concerned about the lasting economic hit from the pandemic..N

At 11:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.02% at 21,122.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.44% at 2,458.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.40% at 7,387.817. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 23.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, up 21.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, up 15.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, down 7.5% ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, down 7.1% ** People's United Financial Inc <PBCT.O>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** MFA Financl Inc <MFO.N>, up 75.6% ** Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc <ARI.N>, up 42.9% ** PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust <PMT.N>, up 40.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Battalion Oil Corp <BATL.N>, down 33.4% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 21.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 472.3% ** Immunic Inc <IMUX.O>, up 53.3% ** BroadVision Inc <BVSN.O>, up 50.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** IMAC Holdngs Inc <IMAC.O>, down 46.7% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, down 34.6% ** Superior Group of Companies Inc <SGC.O>, down 17.8% ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 125.7% BUZZ-Surges after licensing agreement for COVID-19 test

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 15.5% BUZZ-Enough liquidity to tide over coronavirus crises - brokerage

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 8.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 15.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 21.5% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 1.2% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 7.2% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 2.8% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 12.8% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 11.7% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 24.2% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 9.9% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 7.9% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 11.4% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 9.5% ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: up 10.0% ** Melco Resorts MLCO.O: up 5.3% ** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: up 6.3% ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 2.7% ** Yum Brands YUM.N: up 3.5% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 2.7% ** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: up 0.9% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises jump on $2 trln stimulus BUZZ-Cowen cuts PT on U.S airlines, expects corporate travel to recover after virus clears

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 23.9% BUZZ-Shares take off on report of MAX production restart by May

** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: down 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on cancer drug sale approval in Japan

** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: up 46.7% BUZZ-Alliance Global Partners cuts PT, forecast due to coronavirus

** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises on KN95 mask availability

** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Falls as SunTrust cuts PT, profit estimate on ad decline

** CenturyLink CTL.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls as Citigroup downgrades to "sell" on risks of faster revenue erosion

** BioSig Tech BSGM.O: down 11.7% BUZZ- Jumps on acquiring license for drug to be tested for COVID-19

** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Expects cash flow to fall due to coronavirus

** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 28.6% BUZZ-Surges as therapy added to COVID-19 treatment guidelines in Italy

** Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Soars after FDA grants "fast track" status to cancer drug

** 3M Co MMM.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Slips on Moody's outlook cut to negative from stable

** Happiness Biotech Group Ltd HAPP.O: up 28.2% BUZZ-China's Happiness Biotech surges on developing COVID-19 test kit

** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Trips as McMahon's stock sale priced

** Box Inc BOX.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage sees benefit from trend of work from home

** CHF Solutions Inc CHFS.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Rises after ultrafiltration therapy used to treat COVID-19 patients

** ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc THMO.O: down 34.6% BUZZ-Plunges on deeply discounted stock offer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.00%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.10%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.15%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.57%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.85%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.96%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

