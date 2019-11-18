US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-T-Mobile, Nio, Karuna Therapeutics, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Manchester United

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open on Monday after a report stoked fresh fears over the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 27,962. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.05% at 3,116.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.03% at 8,316.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, up 22.1% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, up 19.1% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Earthstone Energy Inc <ESTE.N>, down 12.6% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 11.3% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc <KRTX.O>, up 80.0% ** ChemoCentryx Inc <CCXI.O>, up 24.4% ** Predictive Oncology Inc <POAI.O>, up 23.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, down 21.3% ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc <SLS.O>, down 20.8% ** JMU Ltd <JMU.O>, down 19.2% ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares in good health after co explores sale ** Anthem Inc ATNM.N: down 3.3% premarket ** Humana Inc HUM.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Warren's 'Medicare for All' transition plan a relief for health insurers ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight" ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio gains on new CFO appointment ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from heart disease drug trial ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O: up 80.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high on schizophrenia treatment trial success ** Xerox Corp XRX.N: down 1.6% premarket ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Xerox slips as HP Inc turns down buyout offer ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-SunPower dims on planned 22 mln share offering ** Manchester United PLC MANU.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Rise in Q1 core profit lifts shares ** WestRock Co WRK.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as BofA Merrill upgrades to 'buy' - thefly.com ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 40.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after its eye supplement launches on Amazon ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-T-Mobile's Legere to step down as CEO; Shares fall ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Cowen upgrades after SEO shortfall

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular