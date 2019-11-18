BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-T-Mobile, Nio, Karuna Therapeutics, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Manchester United

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open on Monday after a report stoked fresh fears over the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 27,962. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.05% at 3,116.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.03% at 8,316.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, up 22.1% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, up 19.1% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Earthstone Energy Inc <ESTE.N>, down 12.6% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 11.3% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc <KRTX.O>, up 80.0% ** ChemoCentryx Inc <CCXI.O>, up 24.4% ** Predictive Oncology Inc <POAI.O>, up 23.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, down 21.3% ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc <SLS.O>, down 20.8% ** JMU Ltd <JMU.O>, down 19.2% ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares in good health after co explores sale ** Anthem Inc ATNM.N: down 3.3% premarket ** Humana Inc HUM.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Warren's 'Medicare for All' transition plan a relief for health insurers ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight" ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio gains on new CFO appointment ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from heart disease drug trial ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O: up 80.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high on schizophrenia treatment trial success ** Xerox Corp XRX.N: down 1.6% premarket ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Xerox slips as HP Inc turns down buyout offer ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-SunPower dims on planned 22 mln share offering ** Manchester United PLC MANU.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Rise in Q1 core profit lifts shares ** WestRock Co WRK.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as BofA Merrill upgrades to 'buy' - thefly.com ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 40.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after its eye supplement launches on Amazon ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-T-Mobile's Legere to step down as CEO; Shares fall ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Cowen upgrades after SEO shortfall

