BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Synnex, Lannett, Celgene Corp, Titan Medical

U.S. stock indexes were set to open flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but a jump in shares of Nike and tobacco companies helped dispel some gloom. .N

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 26,807. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.04% at 2,969, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.11% at 7,726.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Synnex Corp SNX.N, up 8.6% ** Superior Energy Services Inc SPN.N, up 7.5% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, up 7.3% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lannett Co LCI.N, down 19.4% ** Seabridge Gold Inc SA.N, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O, up 27.3% ** Celgene Corp CELGZ.O, up 21.5% ** Sophiris Bio Inc SPHS.O, up 20.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Titan Medical Inc TMDI.O, down 31.5% ** AzurRx Biopharma Inc AZRX.O, down 25.8% ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O, down 11.5% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ- Falls after pricing upsized convertible preferred stock offering ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than expected Q3 results ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on solid first-quarter results BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 19.4% premarket BUZZ-Lannett slides after pricing $75 mln convertible debt deal ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after announcing public offering ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips on plan to lay off 40% of staff ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says Q3 to be solid, raises PT ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** BancorpSouth Bank BXS.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on acquisition strategy ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Ultra Clean falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after D.A. Davidson starts with "buy" ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: down 3.0% premarket ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-RBC downgrades offshore drilling service providers on FCF concerns ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 1.4% premarket ** KB Home KBH.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades some U.S. homebuilders to 'outperform' ahead of results ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after abandoning Altria merger talks ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $319 mln stock deal ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Execution track record underappreciated in current valuation - GS ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Benchmark initiates with "buy," sets Street high PT ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Touches near 1-year high on Q4 result beat, PT raise ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ- Rises on approval to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

