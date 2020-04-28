BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Broadwind Energy, SmileDirectClub

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq erased early gains on Tuesday as a plunge in consumer confidence underlined the extent of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while healthcare stocks slumped after a sales warning from Merck..N

At 12:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.04% at 24,124.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.21% at 2,872.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.96% at 8,645.954. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, up 15.2% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, up 12.9% - ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N, up 12% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, down 12.5% ** MSCI Inc MSCI.N, down 5.9% ** Waters Corp WAT.N, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NGL Energy Partners NGL.N, up 30.5% ** GasLog Ltd GLOG.N, up 29.8% ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD.N, up 25.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd CNF.N, down 13.4% ** K12 Inc LRN.N, down 12.4% ** CNX Resources Corp CNX.N, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Creative Realities Inc CREX.O, up 126.9% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O, up 56.4% - ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd BVXVW.O, up 52.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxford Square Capital Corp OXSQ.O, down 20.1% ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O, down 17.6% - ** Harmonic Inc HLIT.O, down 16.1% ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Blueprint Medicines: Plunges after stomach cancer therapy fails late-stage study ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Omnicom: Rises on Q1 results beat ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Trovagene Inc: Surges on positive data from colon cancer study ** Syndax Pharmaceutical Inc SNDX.O: up 56.4%

BUZZ-Syndax Pharma: Surges to record high on positive data from cancer drug trial ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Enphase: Glows as set to join S&P Midcap 400 ** InterDigital Wireless Inc IDCC.O: up 14.6%

BUZZ-InterDigital Wireless: Jumps on patent agreement with Huawei ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Moderna jumps on request to FDA for mid-stage study of coronavirus vaccine ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Immunomedics dips on $350 mln stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Centene: Down after missing profit estimates on higher WellCare merger costs ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-F5 Networks: Surging software demand spurs upbeat Q3 forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Xerox: Down after co pulls 2020 forecast, misses Q1 profit estimates ** Broadwind Energy Inc BWEN.O: up 28.1%

BUZZ-Broadwind Energy: Gains on $19-mln wind tower order ** Harmonic Inc HLIT.O: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Harmonic: Tumbles after co pulls forecast, misses Q1 revenue estimate ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O: down 12.5%

BUZZ-Cincinnati Financial Corp: Falls on Q1 profit miss ** Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc AGLE.O: up 21.6%

BUZZ-Aeglea BioTherapeutics jumps on upsized stock deal ** NeuBase Therapeutics Inc NBSE.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-NeuBase Therapeutics slides on deep-discounted stock deal ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 10.3%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton Inc: Jumps on Q2 earnings beat ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-3M: Rises on solid demand for N95 respiratory masks ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-UPS slides on pulling forecast, slashing buyback targets ** Imax Corp IMAX.N: up 9.9% BUZZ-IMAX: Benchmark upgrades on expectations of post-pandemic recovery ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.1% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.2% ** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler rise on report of May 18 U.S. restart target ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-SmileDirectClub: Jumps on plan to reopen shops, patent for retail concept ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 12.9% BUZZ-Harley-Davidson shares jump on profit beat, aggressive cost-saving measures

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.64%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.18%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.