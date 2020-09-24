US Markets
JE

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims figure, the latest evidence of a slowing economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession. .N

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 26,719. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,234.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.11% at 10,817.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 152.7% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 28.1% ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp <SBE.N>, up 15.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 7% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, down 6.8% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 535.3% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 155.2% ** E. W. Scripps Co <SSP.O>, up 56.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 23.3% ** Kelly Services Inc <KELYB.O>, down 16.3% ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 14.3% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 60.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report of deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal to take ChargePoint public ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 535.3% premarket ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 155.2% premarket BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Free fall extends to third day ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 54.5% premarket BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity sees remote working tailwinds

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JE SOL SBE VAPO VOC RENN SUNW POLA SSP KBNT KELYB NAOV NKLA NPO TSLA SPI ZI NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular