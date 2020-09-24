BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims figure, the latest evidence of a slowing economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession. .N

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 26,719. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,234.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.11% at 10,817.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 152.7% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 28.1% ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp <SBE.N>, up 15.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 7% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, down 6.8% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 535.3% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 155.2% ** E. W. Scripps Co <SSP.O>, up 56.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 23.3% ** Kelly Services Inc <KELYB.O>, down 16.3% ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 14.3% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 60.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report of deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal to take ChargePoint public ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 535.3% premarket ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 155.2% premarket BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Free fall extends to third day ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 54.5% premarket BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity sees remote working tailwinds

