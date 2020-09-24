BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims figure, the latest evidence of a slowing economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession. .N
At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 26,719. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,234.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.11% at 10,817.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 152.7% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 28.1% ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp <SBE.N>, up 15.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 7% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, down 6.8% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 535.3% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 155.2% ** E. W. Scripps Co <SSP.O>, up 56.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 23.3% ** Kelly Services Inc <KELYB.O>, down 16.3% ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 14.3% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 60.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report of deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal to take ChargePoint public ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 535.3% premarket ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 155.2% premarket BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Free fall extends to third day ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 54.5% premarket BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity sees remote working tailwinds
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban