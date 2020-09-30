BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunrun, ConocoPhillips, AtriCure, BioHiTech Global

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, led by industrials and technology-related stocks, as officials rekindled the idea of an imminent fiscal stimulus package, while upbeat data suggested a domestic economic recovery was on track..N
At 12:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.65% at 27,905.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.33% at 3,379.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.48% at 11,249.84. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Duke Energy Corp <DUK.N>, up 5.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 5.3% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 5.2% ** Western Dgtl Crp <WDC.O>, down 5% ** Nextera Energy <NEE.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 20.4% ** Ardmore Shipping Corp <ASC.N>, up 11.6% ** Fang Holdings Ltd <SFUN.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Boqii Holding Ltd <BQ.N>, down 30.2% ** Houston American Energy Corp <HUSA.N>, down 28.3% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CTI Biopharma Corp <CTIC.O>, up 126.6% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 38.5% ** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd <WSG.O>, up 28.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, down 42% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 21.2% ** Adial Pharmceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, down 20.5%
** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Climbs on Q3 outlook, plans to resume share buybacks
** AtriCure Inc ATRC.O: down 2.5%
BUZZ-Drops after Kerrisdale reveals short position
** BioHiTech Global Inc BHTG.O: up 5.8%
BUZZ-Soars after shipping disinfectant system to cruise company
** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 11.3%
BUZZ-Rebounds as co reassures investors of product roadmap
** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: up 28.3%
BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer from parent
** Genetron Holdings Ltd GTH.O: up 23.5%
BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants liver cancer test breakthrough device status
** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 11.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on $2.4 mln contract in Maine
** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-To cut 900 jobs, shares rise
** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.6%
BUZZ-BofA sees growth in post-COVID environment, reinstates with 'buy'
** Enerpac Tool Group Corp EPAC.N: down 8.1%
BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 earnings misses estimates
** Boqii Holding Ltd BQ.N: down 30.2%
BUZZ-Falls in NYSE debut
** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Climbs on raising capital ahead of unit's China IPO
** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.5%
** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 2.3%
** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.4%
** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.8%
** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.1%
** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 1.7%
** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on hopes of federal aid extension
** Yalla Group Ltd YALA.N: up 10.3%
BUZZ-Jumps 30% in its NYSE debut
** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies lifts PT on Exparel growth prospects
** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Up on securing U.S. Navy contract
** PVH Corp PVH.N: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Gains as President Larsson to takeover as CEO
** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: up 0.4%
BUZZ-Needham sees room for margin improvement, says 'hold'
** Kaleido Biosciences Inc KLDO.O: up 10.9%
BUZZ-Rises on starting inflammatory bowel disease therapy study
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.7%
BUZZ-Rises after media report points to record deliveries
** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Rises as JP Morgan sees higher value, hikes PT
** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 6.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast
** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O: up 131.8%
BUZZ-Soars on positive FDA meeting for urinary tract infection drug
** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 6.9%
BUZZ-Rises after blood disorder treatment shows benefit in trial
** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 5.0%
BUZZ-Slips as Micron flags profitability challenges in NAND market
** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Gains after Cowen upgrades rating and raises PT to Street high
** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'buy' on holiday boost
** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Wedbush says e-commerce pull forward sustainable
** Target Hospitality Corp TH.O: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Rises as customer activity seen rising from Q2 lows
** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: down 1.2%
BUZZ-Slips after co launches $150 mln equity offering
** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 4.7%
BUZZ-JPM boosts PT to highest on Wall Street
** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.1%
BUZZ-JP Morgan cuts PT to reflect Nikola's losses
** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 4.2%
BUZZ-Solar energy firms: JPM hikes PT on growth trends
** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N: up 5.9%
BUZZ-Solar energy firms: JPM hikes PT on growth trends
** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Rises on launch of three new COVID-19 tests
** MDJM Ltd MDJH.O: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on residential real estate contract in Tianjin
** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O: up 25.0%
BUZZ-Up on $10 mln share buyback plan
** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its kidney disorder drug
** Yunji Inc YJ.O: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Soars after first live streaming show on Douyin
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 5.7%
BUZZ-Rises as co expects cloud unit to turn profitable next year
** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 17.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on adoption of co's genome mapping system in Australia and Slovenia
** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.7%
BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' on growth prospects[USNnL4N2GR35N]
** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 5.2%
BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges aplenty
** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 15.2%
BUZZ-Down after co prices upsized equity offering
** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 2.9%
BUZZ-Up as co begins mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: up 5.5%
BUZZ-Climbs on report of takeover offer from NextEra
** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 35.0%
BUZZ-Slumps after Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older adults
** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.6%
BUZZ-Falls as co plans to lay off 28,000 park employees
** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 5.5%
BUZZ-Agrees to buy William Hill
** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Up on U.S. approval for adrenal insufficiency treatment
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.77%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.78%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 1.20%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.55%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.30%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.64%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.76%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.58%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.07%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.02%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.64%
(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)
