BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunesis Pharma, Grocery Outlet, Myovant Sciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took heart from reassurances that the trade deal with China was intact, while upbeat business activity data from Europe boded well for U.S. surveys due later. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 26,225.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.73% at 3,140.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 10,121.171. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Sysco Corp <SYY.N>, up 6.5% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 5.2% ** Quanta Services Inc <PWR.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 6.4% ** Cboe Global Markets Inc <CBOE.N>, down 2.4% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Barnwell Industries Inc <BRN.N>, up 164.4% ** Performance Food Group <PFGC.N>, up 10.7% ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Shared Hospital Services <AMS.N>, down 9% ** Spirit Aerosystems Holding <SPR.N>, down 8.3% ** Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd <MTA.N>, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Translte Bio Inc <TBIO.O>, up 51.5% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 36.8% ** Fuwei Films Holding <FFHL.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kirklands Inc <KIRK.O>, down 20.3% ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, down 15.1% ** Precigen Inc <PGEN.O>, down 12.5% ** W&T Offshore WTI.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit beats on higher production ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees significant recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-UBS raises estimate for iPhone shipments, hikes PT ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 51.5%

BUZZ-Eyes record open on vaccine expansion deal with Sanofi ** miRagen MGEN.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data for lung disease treatment ** Fuwei Films FFHL.O: up 27.9%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to Q1 profit ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Berenberg downgrades on Boeing's lower demand outlook ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim picks Pfizer, Merck, Lilly among likely buyers ** Barnwell Industries Inc BRN.A: up 152.7%

BUZZ-Soars as quarterly loss narrows ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Down after Starbucks picks Impossible Foods for summer menu ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Descends after $2 bln haul from upsized stock, convertible deals ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-BMO Capital expects Q4 to mark cyclical bottom for FedEx; raises PT ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on $71 mln U.S. DoD grant for COVID-19 vaccine device ** China Automotive Systems CAAS.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat ** Floor & Decor FND.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Berenberg initiates with 'buy', cites co as compelling investment ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Falls as coffee chain gets another de-listing notice ** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Up on positive data for endometriosis treatment ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as set to join S&P MidCap 400 ** Sherwin-Williams SHW.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT after sales forecast hike ** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: down 43.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on stopping lead cancer drug development

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.72%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.04%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.52%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.77%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.69%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.66%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.93%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.